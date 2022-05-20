US Open Qualifier Caden Fritz Commits to Auburn for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caden Fritz from Maryville, Tennessee has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Auburn beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“It is with great pride and excitement that I announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!!!!! I would like to take this moment to thank all of the people who have helped me through it all. My coaches, teachers, teammates, and especially my momma and dad are the reason I’ve made it to where I am and y’all mean the world to me. So excited for the next step and WAR EAGLE!”

Fritz swims for Baylor Swim Club out of Chattanooga, TN. In March, he competed at the NCSA Championships. There he finaled in all three backstroke events and was highlighted by a seventh place finish in the 200 backstroke swimming a best time of 1:47.52 in finals. He had gone slightly faster in prelims as he went a 1:46.41 then.

Fritz is finishing up his senior year at Maryville High School. In February, Fritz finished fourth at the Tennesee High School State meet in the 100 backstroke swimming a best time of 49.22. He also finished fourth in the 100 free swimming a best time of 45.27.

His best SCY times are:

100 backstroke: 49.22

200 backstroke: 1:46.41

100 freestyle: 45.27

Auburn enters its second season under head coach Ryan Wochomurka. The Auburn men finished sixth out of 10 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships.

Fritz is just off of what it took to score at the conference level. It took times of 48.53 and 1:45.26 in the backstrokes to earn a second swim.

Auburn’s backstroke group is led by rising senior Lleyton Smith and rising sophomore Nate Stoffle. Both earned NCAA invites this year. Fritz will overlap for one year with Smith (two if Smith takes his COVID-19 allowed fifth year) and three years with Stoffle.

Fritz will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Daniil Markov, Josh Cobia, Jon VanZandt, Drew Jordan, Tate Cutler, Lucas Thomas, and Collin Klingman.

