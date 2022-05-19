Kaylee McKeown Clocks World’s Second Fastest 400 IM For 2021-22 Season

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night two of Australian trials, Kaylee McKeown lit up the pool with a 4:31.74 400 IM to win the race by over five seconds. Her time is a new personal best, and is the second-fastest in the world this year, just behind 15-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh‘s 4:29.12 from March this year.

Although McKeown has qualified to swim this event at both World Championships and the Commonwealth games, she said in her post-race interview that she was unsure of whether she would swim this event at worlds, but doing so at Commonwealth games was a definite yes.

With McIntosh and McKeown’s performances, there are now two different swimmers this year who have gone faster than Yui Ohashi‘s time of 4:32.08 to win Olympic gold in 2021.

At the 100 mark, McKeown was actually sitting in sixth place after the fly leg. Although she took the lead in the backstroke portion of the race, her best stroke, it was actually the breaststroke leg in which she dominated the race. This is a contrast from how McIntosh paced her race, where she opened with a very strong butterfly leg. Since McIntosh and McKeown are both from Commonwealth countries, they will be primed for a showdown in at least the Commonwealth Games and potentially Worlds.

Take a look at their splits compared to each other:

Summer McIntosh, 2022 Canadian Trials Prep Event Kaylee McKeown, 2022 Australian Trials Butterfly 1:00.78 1:04.19 Backstroke 1:09.16 1:08.36 Breaststroke 1:18.15 1:15.74 Freestyle 1:01.18 1:03.45 Total 4:29.12 4:31.74

Last season, McKeown swam a time of 4:32.73 in December 2020, but did not swim the 400 IM at Olympic trials. Her time ended up being fast enough to win Olympic silver in Tokyo.