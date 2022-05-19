2020 Paralympic Medalist Jamal Hill Swims Uphill Toward One Million

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Jamal Hill, 2020 Paralympic medalist in the men’s 50 free, has huge goals, and he’s making waves. Jamal dropped in on the SwimSwam podcast to explain the swimming ecosystem he’s building at a fast pace. This Team Speedo athlete is the Founder and President of swimuphill.org, a non-profit with a moonshot goal to teach million people to swim – per year – by 2028. Jamal is also a spokesperson for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, and he’s the Managing Director for Aquatics Today, which just hosted their inaugural Aquatics Equity Summit. Jamal’s has a unique voice in our sport, one we should all listen to closely. If you’re hungry for inspiration and want to support real change and positive evolution in swimming, take the Jamal journey. You’ll be happy you did.

