2020 Paralympic Medalist Jamal Hill Swims Uphill Toward One Million

Jamal Hill, 2020 Paralympic medalist in the men’s 50 free, has huge goals, and he’s making waves. Jamal dropped in on the SwimSwam podcast to explain the swimming ecosystem he’s building at a fast pace. This Team Speedo athlete is the Founder and President of swimuphill.org, a non-profit with a moonshot goal to teach million people to swim – per year – by 2028. Jamal is also a spokesperson for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, and he’s the Managing Director for Aquatics Today, which just hosted their inaugural Aquatics Equity Summit.  Jamal’s has a unique voice in our sport, one we should all listen to closely. If you’re hungry for inspiration and want to support real change and positive evolution in swimming, take the Jamal journey. You’ll be happy you did.

