Daily Swim Coach Workout #660

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm-up
4 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – Smooth
1 x 200 IM K/Sw @ 3:30
3 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – 50 Smooth, 50 Build
6 x 50 @ 1:00 IM Transitions
2 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – 50 Build, 50 @ 90%
1 x 200 @ 3:00 – 50Fr/50 Bk
5 Minutes
Pre-Main
3x
3 x 50 @ 1:00 Glide 3,2,1, 2PO, Build
2 x 125 @ 2:20 – 50 Long – 25 Build – 50 P200
Main
#A
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max Smooth
5 x 150 1-3 @ 2:00, 4 @ 1:50, 5 @ 1:45
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max 85%
5 x 150 1-2 @ 2:00, 3 @ 1:50, 4-5 @ 1:45
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max RACE
5 x 150 1 @ 2:00, 2 @ 1:50, 3-5 @ 1:45
#B
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max Smooth
5 x 150 1-3 @ 2:10, 4 @ 1:55, 5 @ 1:50
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max 85%
5 x 150 1-2 @ 2:10, 3 @ 1:55, 4-5 @ 1:50
12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max RACE
4 x 150 1 @ 2:10, 2 @ 1:55, 3-4 @ 1:50
WD
3 x 100 @ 1:40 – Fr/Bk Under 1:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
2PO = 2 Pull-Outs
P200 – 200 Pace
Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.