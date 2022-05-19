Daily Swim Coach Workout #660

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm-up

4 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – Smooth

1 x 200 IM K/Sw @ 3:30

3 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – 50 Smooth, 50 Build

6 x 50 @ 1:00 IM Transitions

2 x 100 Free @ 1:30 – 50 Build, 50 @ 90%

1 x 200 @ 3:00 – 50Fr/50 Bk

5 Minutes

Pre-Main

3x

3 x 50 @ 1:00 Glide 3,2,1, 2PO, Build

2 x 125 @ 2:20 – 50 Long – 25 Build – 50 P200

Main

#A

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max Smooth

5 x 150 1-3 @ 2:00, 4 @ 1:50, 5 @ 1:45

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max 85%

5 x 150 1-2 @ 2:00, 3 @ 1:50, 4-5 @ 1:45

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max RACE

5 x 150 1 @ 2:00, 2 @ 1:50, 3-5 @ 1:45

#B

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max Smooth

5 x 150 1-3 @ 2:10, 4 @ 1:55, 5 @ 1:50

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max 85%

5 x 150 1-2 @ 2:10, 3 @ 1:55, 4-5 @ 1:50

12 x 25 @ :35 2 Fr K w/ Board, 3 Smooth, 4 1 Breath Max RACE

4 x 150 1 @ 2:10, 2 @ 1:55, 3-4 @ 1:50

WD

3 x 100 @ 1:40 – Fr/Bk Under 1:30