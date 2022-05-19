U.S. Olympian Catie DeLoof Makes The Move To Loughborough: “2024 Is The Goal”

2021 U.S. Olympian Catie DeLoof has made the move overseas to Loughborough University to train in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

DeLoof, a 25-year-old University of Michigan grad who joined the University of Virginia pro group in August 2020, is now based out of Loughborough, England as she’s rekindled her passion for the sport after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

DeLoof was among the surprising absences from the U.S. International Team Trials last month, and we now know why as she revealed she took a lengthy break from the pool post-Tokyo before deciding on her future in the sport.

Speaking with SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges in Loughborough, DeLoof said that she took a lengthy break after the Games, appearing in four International Swimming League matches for the Tokyo Frog Kings in September but taking three or four months out of the water shortly thereafter to hit the reset button.

DeLoof ultimately decided that if she was to continue swimming, she wanted to do so alongside boyfriend and Austrian Olympian Felix Auboeck, who joined the Loughborough training group in the summer of 2020.

The move has paid off thus far, as DeLoof has rediscovered her love for the sport.

“I feel like I’ve really found more of my passion,” DeLoof said. “I’ve always enjoyed the water and I’ve always loved swimming, but I feel like I’m doing it for myself now, and I felt like before I was doing it for coaches, or to prove it to family and friends, and that’s not really who I am.

“I feel like you can (only) get so much out of a person by doing it for others but really, in the end, you need to be doing it for yourself and to be happy and so that’s kind of why I’ve taken this next step.”

DeLoof is non-committal about when she’ll return to competition—”when I know I’ll know”—but it’s clear that the change in scenery has rejuvenated her as she sets her eyes on the Olympic Games in two years’ time.

“I feel like I have more goals now,” she said. “It was always a goal of mine to make the Olympic team, and I feel like I kind of just did it, and I wasn’t expecting it, so kind of when I was there I wasn’t able to process it as much as I could’ve, and now I feel like I have set goals that I want to achieve, set times, set things like that. So I feel like I actually have a plan in my head.”

“The goal is 2024. I think I have plenty of time to get there and I’m not concerned. I feel like two years is a good amount of time. It’s not like COVID, we had five years, four years, everything was changing and now I’m set.”

Watch the interview clip below:

In addition to Auboeck, the Loughborough University training squad boasts several other high-end swimmers including the likes of Swedish sisters Louise and Sophie Hansson.

DeLoof made the move to UVA in the summer of 2020 after previously training under David Marsh at Team Elite in San Diego.

The change paid off as DeLoof qualified for the U.S. Olympic team by finishing fifth in the women’s 100 freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials, clocking 53.87 after recording a lifetime best of 53.77 in the semi-finals. She went on to win a bronze medal in Tokyo as a prelim member of the U.S. women’s 400 free relay.

DeLoof also swam a personal best of 24.68 in the 50 free at those 2021 Trials in Omaha, ultimately placing seventh overall. She was also seventh in the 100 back.

During her time at Michigan, DeLoof was a nine-time CSCAA All-American and five-time Big Ten champion.