Greensboro Will Host 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

The ACC Conference announced the host sites for all of its 2022-2023 conference championship events on Thursday. That includes the men’s and women’s swimming & diving championships.

The meet will be combined for the second straight year and will run from February 14-18, 2023 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WINTER 2022 – 2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS: pic.twitter.com/I5pPBDkDl8 — The ACC (@theACC) May 19, 2022

The 2021 ACC Championships were hosted by Georgia Tech as the site of the NCAA Championships. The Greensboro Aquatic Center has hosted most of the ACC Championship meets since it opened in August of 2011. Of the last 11 conference championship meets, Greensboro has hosted 8 and Atlanta has hosted 3.

Recent ACC Championship hosts:

2022 – Atlanta, Georgia

2021 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2020 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2019 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2018 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2017 – Atlanta, Georgia

2016 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2015 – Atlanta, Georgia

2014 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2013 – Greensboro, North Carolina

2012 – Christiansburg, Va.

2011 – Atlanta, Georgia

2010 – Chapel Hill, North Carolina

2009 – College Park, Maryland

While the GAC isn’t on a college campus, the city of Greensboro is home to the ACC conference headquarters (though the conference is is exploring leaving the city).

The facility, which cost $19 million on original build and has expanded substantially since, is one of the largest competitive aquatics centers in the United States.

The facility opened new pool in 2019 at an addition $8.3 million cost. In total, that brings the facility to four pools: a 25-year warm-up/cool-down pool, a 50-meter competition pool, a 25 yard diving well, and a 50 meter stretch practice pool.

The pool has 1,848 off-deck spectator seats with an additional 652 bleacher seats.

The Virginia women are the three-time defending ACC Champions and have won 13 out of the last 15 conference titles dating back to the Mark Bernardino era.

The NC State men won the 2022 title, which was their 7th title in 8 seasons.

While recent history has seen separate, four-day championships for men and women, the ACC in February 2022 combined the championships into one five-day meet.