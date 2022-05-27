Cate Campbell “We Don’t Have To Be Ashamed On Mental Health Struggles”

SwimSwam met with Australia superstar sprinter Cate Campbell during the 2022 global sales meeting organized by arena in Sardinia, Italy.

In the interview, we talk with her about many high-profile swimmers that came out with their experiences with mental health struggles and ask if she thinks the postponement of the Olympics emphasized the pressure and stress.

Campbell said:

“I think that uncertainty definitely played a big role in it. When the Tokyo Games [were] postponed posibilities canceled and the country goes into lockdown. Australia had very strictly lockdown for very long time. You were not able to see your loved ones, or compete, or train in a way that you be used to.

It’s great that we are seeing high profile more successful people coming out and sharing their struggles and their battles.

Campbelll emphasizes that even the greatest athletes (of any sport) are human, even if people see them as superheroes.

You can see the full video below:

In the Tokyo Olympics, Cate Campbell anchored the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Campbell threw down a 52.2 split, solidifying Australia’s stranglehold in the event winning gold. They also lowered their previous world record to 3:29.69.

Campbell won also the bronze medal in 100m free, touching 3rd behind Emma McKeon and Siobhan Haughey.

On Day 8, Cate Campbell anchored Australia’s medley relay, swimming 52.11 to touch first and earn gold.