SwimSwam Pulse: 44% Think 200 Breast Has Biggest Disparity From SCY To LCM

Question: Which event has the biggest difference between short course yards and long course meters?

RESULTS

200 breaststroke – 44.0%

44.0% 200 butterfly – 21.6%

21.6% 200 backstroke – 18.7%

18.7% 200 freestyle – 15.7%

The 200 breaststroke came out on top with over 44 percent of votes, though all strokes picked up their fair share.

The results largely mirror what we saw in a similar poll from January 2020, where it was asked in general, which stroke is the most different between LC and SCY, not specific to any one distance. Breaststroke picked up 51% of the votes in that poll.

This poll narrowed in on the 200s to give each stroke a level playing field, but it remains clear that fans believe breast has the biggest difference between the two formats.

If we look at the difference between the fastest times ever swum in the long course and short course (yards) pools, the 200 stroke event with the biggest percentage change is backstroke. The men’s 200 back has a 16.9% difference from SCY to LCM, and the women’s is 15.0%.

Breaststroke sits second if we average out the two numbers, with the men’s (16.7%) and women’s (13.7%) averaging to 15.2% (to backstroke’s 15.95%).

Anyone who’s raced competitively knows the distinct difference between having seven turns and walls to work with in a SC race compared to just three in LC. While this is felt in all four strokes, no doubt, perhaps breaststroke is where one is forced to change their stroke the most (longer glide in LC, quicker tempo in SC) between the two in order to manage fatigue and execute optimally.

Underwaters play a major role in the other three events, more so back and fly than free, but the swimming itself largely remains the same.

Another thing you could look at when considering this question is which stroke consistently sees the same swimmers excel in both short course and long course. One could argue that back and fly are the most common to see someone do well in one and not the other, largely hinging on their ability in the underwaters.

The best breaststrokers (and freestylers), on the other hand, generally tend to rise to the top no matter the course, though for breaststroke specifically, it may not be an entirely fair argument because the best swimmers tend to more commonly specialize in that one stroke.

The 200 fly took second in the poll at 21.6 percent, followed by backstroke (18.7%) and then freestyle (15.7%).

