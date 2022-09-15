Cate Campbell Begins Her Return to Training in Queensland

Australian champion swimmer Cate Campbell returned to the water on Thursday, swimming in a chlorinated pool for just the 4th time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Donning a Wonder Woman training suit, Campbell swam some laps at the Colmslie Aquatic Centre in Morningside, Queensland

The 30-year old Campbell says that to begin her comeback journey, she didn’t count laps or swim on any intervals; rather, that “today was purely about reconnecting with the water.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Campbell evaluated the session as “slow and messy,” but she also says that she is working on cutting herself a break too.

“After taking the longest time out of the water in my life, I’m reminding myself that it’s okay to start from where I am – not from where I was, or where I want to be.”

Campbell is the current World Record holder in the women’s 100 meter freestyle in short course and is the former World Record holder in the same event in long course. In total, her Olympic career earned her four gold medals, a silver, and three bronze medals. Of those eight medals, six have come in relays – including gold as the anchor of both the 400 medley relay and a World Record setting 400 free relay in Tokyo. She also picked up an individual bronze medal in the 100 free in Tokyo.

She is also a four-time World Champion, including an individual gold in the 100 free in 2013.

Since the Tokyo Olympic Games, Campbell has become an increasingly-vocal advocate for mental health in athletes as she reflected on her own career in the pool.

In February, Campbell reaffirmed her commitment to training for the Paris 2024 Olympics, saying that she would spend some time in Europe to renew her spark for the sport.

The Australians are still near-automatic for gold medals in the 400 free relay. That offers Campbell a good shot at more hardware at the Paris 2024 even as her specialty events, the 50 and 100 free, have become more competitive since the Tokyo Olympics.