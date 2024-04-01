Trials Qualifier Grayson Nye Decommits from Kentucky; Signs with Tennessee for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Originally committed to Kentucky, Apex, North Carolina’s Grayson Nye flipped his commitment to the University of Tennessee last fall and signed an NLI in November 2023. He told SwimSwam:

“Rocky Top has a terrific collection of passionate Coaches and Leaders where I believe I will grow and develop both as an athlete and in life. I was blessed with great opportunities in this journey and ultimately this is where I needed to be for the next phase of my life.”

Nye is a senior at Middle Creek High School where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a three-time North Carolina 4A state champion. He won the 100 breast as a sophomore (55.55), junior (54.13), and senior (53.88), the latter with an NCHSAA 4A state record. He also placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:49.41) at the 4A state meet in February.

Nye swims club for TAC Titans. He is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 breast (2:15.34) and we named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Since his original commitment, Nye has dropped 1.34 seconds in the 100 breast, 2.07 in the 200 breast, 2.42 in the 200 IM, and 3.89 in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.76

200 breast – 1:55.31

200 IM – 1:49.41

400 IM – 3:56.31

Nye kicked off the 2024 long course season with a PB in the 100m breast (1:02.97) with his runner-up finish at Spring Sectionals. He won the 200 breast (2:15.40), missing his lifetime best by just .06.

He will join Tony Laurito, Aidan Hill, Ben Bricca, Bennett Greene, Noah Smith, and Pedro Sansone in Knoxville next fall.

