Tennessee Adds Winter Juniors Finalist Anthony Laurito (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anthony Laurito has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Laurito, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is wrapping up his junior year at Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas.

Laurito shared his commitment on Instagram:

Laurito trains and competes year-round with Aquastar, which is based in the Houston area. Laurito is versatile and can swim anything free, back, fly, or IM at a high level. At the 2023 Texas 5A State Championship, Laurito successfully defended his state title in the 200 IM and added another victory in the 100 backstroke.

Prior to his high school state meet, Laurito had a breakthrough meet at Winter Juniors–West in December. His biggest time drop was in the 400 IM, where he dropped nearly 9 seconds to post a 3:45.76 for 3rd overall. His 200 IM and 200 backstroke also came down by 3 seconds each to finish 8th and 5th, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:39.51

500 free – 4:31.28

100 back – 47.91

200 back – 1:44.71

100 fly – 48.94

200 fly – 1:47.91

200 IM – 1:46.44

400 IM – 3:45.76

The Vols are coming off of a 3rd place finish at the 2023 SEC Championships. IM was a relatively weak event group for Tennessee this year, as they only scored 28 and 17 points in the 400 IM and 200 IM, respectively. The 200 backstroke was a bit stronger with 36 points.

Laurito’s highest scoring potential right now is in the 400 IM, where his current best time would have qualified him safely inside the B-final at this year’s meet. Sophomore Landon Driggers led the Vols in the event with a 5th place finish at 3:40.94, while junior Joey Tepper clocked a 3:50.29 for 22nd. Driggers will still be on the team for a year when Laurito arrives in Knoxville.

Laurito joins Ben Bricca and Aidan Hill in the Vols’ class of 2028. Bricca, a Washington native, focuses on backstroke with times of 48.05/1:46.67 in the 100/200 back. Hill specializes in butterfly, and owns best times of 48.69/1:50.22 in the 100/200 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.