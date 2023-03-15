SwimSwam’s 2023 Pre-NCAA Champion Picks (Women)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Back in September/October, we picked who we thought would win each event at NCAAs. Read in-depth about those picks here. A quick summary of the most common pick at the start of the season can be seen in the chart below:
|SwimSwam’s Pre-Season Top Pick
|50 Free
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|100 Free
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|200 Free
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|500 Free
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|1650 Free
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|100 back
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|200 Back
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|100 Breast
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC/ Anna Elendt, Texas
|200 Breast
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|100 Fly
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|200 Fly
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|200 IM
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|400 IM
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|200 Medley Relay
|Virginia
|400 medley Relay
|Virginia
|200 Free relay
|Virginia
|400 free relay
|Virginia
|800 free relay
|Stanford
Obviously, things don’t always pan out the way we always expect (see UNC men’s basketball #1 during pre-season and miss the NCAA tournament this year). In addition, swimmers change their events as the season goes on. One example of this is that a majority of us writers picked Kate Douglass to win the 50 free at NCAAs. Douglass changed her lineup this year and has instead opted for the 200 IM over the 50 free.
In our updated picks, we all picked Gretchen Walsh to win the 50 free, even though a majority of us originally picked Douglass. We all still are expecting Alex Walsh to win 400 IM and Dogulass to win th 200 breast so it looks like we are in for a good week of competition. From a relay standpoint, no one changed a single pick as we all have Virginia winning the 200 and 400 frees as well as 200 and 400 medleys and Stanford winning the 800 free relay.
Updated Picks:
|SwimSwam’s Top Pick
|Highest 2022 Returner
|Anya
|Braden
|James
|Robert
|YanYan
|Sophie
|Riley
|Spencer
|Ben
|Annika
|Reid
|50 Free
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|100 Free
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|200 Free
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Aimee Canny, Virginia
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|500 Free
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Emma Weyant, Florida
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Emma Weyant, Florida
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, TX
|Emma Weyant, Florida
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|1650 Free
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, TX
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|100 back
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC Sttate
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|200 Back
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanfod
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|100 Breast
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Lydia Jacoby, TX
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|Lydia Jacoby, Texas
|200 Breast
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|100 Fly
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|200 Fly
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Emma Sticklen, Texas
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Kelly Pash, Texas
|Kelly Pash, TX
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|200 IM
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|400 IM
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Wash, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|200 Medley Relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|400 medley Relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|200 Free relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|400 free relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|800 free relay
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Potential Upset
|
Maybe not an “upset” but I really debated the 200 free. I’m thinking that Canny has the super excited freshman energy in her and wins the 200 free.
|Lindsay Looney shocks Walsh/Texas trio and wins the 200 fly
|Is it an upset to pick the reigning Olympic gold medalist to win the comparable yards event? It feels like someone should mention the chance that Lydia Jacoby could adapt quickly to college and win the 100 breast.
|I hyped her up on the podcast, but I think Amy Fulmer is going to suprise us in the sprint events. 20/46-point on relays but she didn’t have the greatest individual races—she could be this year’s 2022 Kaitlyn Dobler.
|Pre-season I picked Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly as my potential upset. I’ve got her down as the winner now, so I’ll go for Olivia Bray as the 500 free champion.
|Dakota Luther, Texas in 200 fly. I can see her potentially giving Walsh a good battle since the event is on the last day and Walsh’s schedule is so heavy.
|
Mona McSharry of Tennessee could win the 100 breaststroke. I was actually close to choosing her over Dobler… this will be a great race.