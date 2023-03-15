SwimSwam’s 2023 Pre-NCAA Champion Picks (Women)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Back in September/October, we picked who we thought would win each event at NCAAs. Read in-depth about those picks here. A quick summary of the most common pick at the start of the season can be seen in the chart below:

Obviously, things don’t always pan out the way we always expect (see UNC men’s basketball #1 during pre-season and miss the NCAA tournament this year). In addition, swimmers change their events as the season goes on. One example of this is that a majority of us writers picked Kate Douglass to win the 50 free at NCAAs. Douglass changed her lineup this year and has instead opted for the 200 IM over the 50 free.

In our updated picks, we all picked Gretchen Walsh to win the 50 free, even though a majority of us originally picked Douglass. We all still are expecting Alex Walsh to win 400 IM and Dogulass to win th 200 breast so it looks like we are in for a good week of competition. From a relay standpoint, no one changed a single pick as we all have Virginia winning the 200 and 400 frees as well as 200 and 400 medleys and Stanford winning the 800 free relay.

Updated Picks: