SwimSwam’s 2023 NCAA Pre-Season Champion Picks

Braden Keith, James Sutherland, Robert Gibbs, YanYan Li, Sophie Kaufman, Riley Overend, Spencer Penland, Ben Dornan, and Annika Johnson contributed to this report.
After a few-year hiatus from doing pre-season picks, we’ve decided to have them make a return. Many of our authors debated who they think would win each event and have listed them below.
The women with unanimous votes were Kate Douglass (Virginia) in the 200 breast and Alex Walsh (Virginia) in the 200 and 400 IMs. All five of the relays were unanimous with Virginia picking up wins in the 200 and 400 medley as well as the 200 and 400 freestyles. Stanford picked up the unanimous vote in the 800 free relay.
Also on the women’s side, all of the top returners from last year were SwimSwam’s most common answers in all but one event. Maggie MacNeil was picked the most to win the women’s 100 fly. Notably, we have already released a mini-preview on the women’s 100 fly showdown that might be one of the best showdowns this year.
The men with unanimous votes were Destin Lasco (Cal) in the 200 back, Max McHugh in the 100 breast, and Leon Marchand in the 200 and 400 IMs. Unlike the women’s side where all the relays were unanimous, the only relay on the men’s side voted to win by everyone was Texas in the 800 free relay.
On the men’s side, most of the common picks by SwimSwam were not the top returner from last year. There are only six events where the highest returner was picked the most. Those events include Lasco in the 200 back, McHugh in the 100 breast, Marchand in the 200 and 400 IMs. Also joining that group is Leon Marchand in the 200 breast and Andrei Minakov in the 100 fly.
Women’s Pre-Season Picks
|SwimSwam’s Top Pick
|Highest 2022 Returner
|Anya
|Braden
|James
|Robert
|YanYan
|Sophie
|Riley
|Spencer
|Ben
|Annika
|Reid
|50 Free
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|100 Free
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Gretchen Walsh, UVA
|200 Free
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|*Isabel Ivey, Cal
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Staanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|500 Free
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|*Emma Weyant, Florida
|*Emma Weyant, Florida
|*Emma Weyant, Florida
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|*Emma Weyant, Florida
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Erica Sullivan, TX
|Emma Weyant, Florida
|Emma Weyant, Florida
|1650 Free
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Erica Sullivan, Texas
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Erica Sullivan, TX
|Paige McKenna, Wisconsin
|Erica Sullivan, TX
|100 back
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC Sttate
|Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|Katharine Berkoff, NC State
|200 Back
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Rhyan White, Alabama
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|Rhyan White, Alabama
|Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin
|100 Breast
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC/ Anna Elendt, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|Anna Elendt, Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|200 Breast
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|Kate Douglass, UVA
|100 Fly
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Kate Douglass, Virginia
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Claire Curzan, Stanford
|Torri Huske, Stanford
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Maggie MacNeil, LSU
|Torri Huske, Stanford
|200 Fly
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Dakota Luther, Texas
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Dakota Luther, Texas
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|200 IM
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|400 IM
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Walsh, Virginia
|Alex Wash, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|Alex Walsh, UVA
|200 Medley Relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|400 medley Relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|200 Free relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|400 free relay
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Virginia
|UVA
|Virginia
|Virginia
|800 free relay
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
Potential Upset (Women):
Anya: I picked this upset myself in the 200 fly. Dakota Luther swam for Georgia the last 4 years and has now switched her training up. She had a great summer capturing a National Title and going a LCM best time in the 200 fly. She was only a second behind A. Walsh last year but I think the new change of scenery (especially with the dominant fly group at Texas) might put Luther over the hump.
Braden: We’ve seen an NCAA title from a freshman in each of the last 3 NCAA Championship meets. This class has an all-time talent Claire Curzan in it, and nobody has picked her to win an event. She’s my upset special – but it won’t be in the 100 fly. My upset special is Claire Curzan, and I think she’ll win the 200 fly.
James: Chloe Stepanek hits her NCAA taper right and wins the 200 free.
Robert: Is it an upset to pick the reigning Olympic gold medalist to win the comparable yards event? It feels like someone should mention the chance that Lydia Jacoby could adapt quickly to college and win the 100 breast.
YanYan: I’ve mentioned this in previous articles before, but I can see Ohio State pulling off an upset against Virginia in the 200 medley (UVA only beat them by one second last year WITH Wenger). Hannah Bach is arguably the best 50 breaststroker in the country, Amy Fulmer can split 20-point, Katherine Zenick was faster than Lexi Cuomo last year, and Nyah Funderburke (a great sprinter who dropped over a second in her 100 back last year) is a good replacement for Emily Crane. With Virginia losing wenger, Ohio State could beat them here— only if they fire on all cylinders at NCAAs.
Sophie: Emma Sticklen posted a lifetime best to lead the 200 fly prelims last year before adding time in finals and finishing seventh. She won’t make that mistake again, and will power past Walsh and her Texas teammates for the win.
Riley: It’s a long shot, but Lillie Nordmann just might settle into enough of a groove as a sophomore to steal the 200 free title from Stanford teammate Taylor Ruck.
Spencer: My potential upset is Texas’ Kelly Pash in the 200 free. It’s a tall order, but she finished third last year and has improved in the event year-over-year while at Texas.
Annika: Dakota Luther, Texas in 200 fly. I can see her potentially giving Walsh a good battle since the event is on the last day and Walsh’s schedule is so heavy.
Reid: Mona McSharry of Tennessee could win the 100 breaststroke. I was actually close to choosing her over Dobler… this will be a great race.
Men’s Pre-Season Picks
|SwimSwam’s Top Pick
|Highest 2022 Returner
|Anya
|Braden
|James
|Robert
|YanYan
|Sophie
|Spencer
|Riley
|Reid
|50 Free
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
|Bjorn Seeliger, Cal
|100 Free
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|Brooks Curry, LSU
|200 Free
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Grant House, Arizona State
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Grant House, Arizona State
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Grant House, Arizona State
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Grant House, Arizona State
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|500 Free
|Luke Hobson, Texas/ Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Luke Hobson, TX
|Luke Hobson, Texas
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|Jake Magahey, Georgia
|1650 Free
|David Johnston, Texas
|Will Gallant, NC State
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|Will Gallant, NC State
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|David Johnston, Texas
|100 back
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Kacper Stokowski, NC State
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Kacper Stokowski, NC State
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Adam Chaney, Florida
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Kacper Stokowski, NC State
|Adam Chaney, Florida
|200 Back
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|Destin Lasco, Cal
|100 Breast
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|Max McHugh, Minnesota
|200 Breast
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Matt Fallon, Penn
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Matt Fallon, Penn
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|100 Fly
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech
|Aiden Hayes, NC State
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Josh Liendo, Florida
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|Andrei Minakov, Stanford
|200 Fly
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Brendan Burns, Indiana
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Brendan Burns, Indiana
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|Luca Urlando, Georgia
|200 IM
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|400 IM
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Carson Foster, Texas
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|Leon Marchand, ASU
|200 Medley Relay
|Florida
|NC State
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|400 medley Relay
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Florida
|Indiana
|Florida
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Florida
|Florida
|200 Free relay
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Virginia
|Virginia
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|400 free relay
|NC State
|NC State
|Cal
|NC State
|NC State
|Arizona State
|NC State
|Cal
|NC State
|Cal
|800 free relay
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
Potential Upsets (Men):
Anya: Although I didn’t pick this upset, I could see Matt Fallon winning the 200 breast. He had a strong prelims swim last year and had a great LCM summer. What might be tough to beat is the momentum Marchand has.
Braden: Aiden Hayes is my upset special. He’s a great short course swimmer and dropped almost a second in long course in the 100 fly over the summer.
James: Not a massive leap here but could see Adam Chaney winning the 100 back. Coming off a PB in long course and although I picked Urlando, not fully confident he races it at NCAAs.
Robert: I’ll do a three-for-one. There is a non-zero chance that Carson Foster races, and wins, the 500 free, 200 free, or the 200 fly.
YanYan: Jack Aikins posted a time in the 200 back at last years NCAA b-finals that would have been fourth in A-finals. In addition, he also dropped over a second in long course and showed some early-season speed at the UVA intrasquad, so this could be a sign that he’s due for a major 200 back breakout and be a contender to pull an upset. Considering that five out of the eight 200 back A-finalists have graduated and Carson Foster might switch to another event (200 fly maybe?), Aikins could pull off a suprise win if Destin Lasco isn’t on 1:35-point form (which he wasn’t last year).
Sophie: Since I already took Chaney in the 100 BK, I’ll stay with backstroke and pick Hubert Kos to upset Lasco in the 200. With Kos not arriving at ASU until Jan, there’s a tremendous amount of unknowns, but if he can make a quick adjustment to yards and Bowman’s training, he could surprise in March.
Spencer: I’m picking Cal’s Gabriel Jett as a potential upset in the men’s 200 fly. He wasn’t a contender last year as a freshman, but he exploded this summer with a 1:54.3 in the LCM 200 fly, which certainly puts him among the best in the nation right now.
Riley: Picking the fastest freshman in NCAA history in the 50 free doesn’t feel like a huge upset. But Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks will still have to take a big leap as a sophomore and learn from last season’s NCAA final in order to outduel a trio of Olympians favored by the rest of the staff.
Reid: Ross Dant of NC State has been on the cusp of a major win for a few years now. He’s done well at both NCAAs and LCM qualifying meets, though he’s missed getting on top of the podium/making a senior international team. 2023 could be his year to win the mile at NCAAs.
Okay how about Liberty Williams in the 1650. Mens side I’ll just say ASU wins a relay probably 4 x 100
Y’all love Luke Hobson damn
I don’t see Erica Sullivan winning the 500….not sure what the evidence is that they chose her?
Will Marchand swim 200 fly or 200 breast? Not sure it is clear cut.
Erica’s PB in the 500 free (4:34.07) is faster than anybody swam in the NCAA final last year aside from Lia Thomas. So the pick isn’t really that creative. It’s all about whether Erica can rebound from her freshman year and get back to her PBs. Plus doubt about whether Emma will be able to swim this season (which she hasn’t yet, and the school hasn’t confirmed her waiver yet).
The 500 free was a pretty weak field last year, and it’s a pretty weak field again this year, in historical terms. I was really tempted to pick Blaire Stoneburg in that event just because it’s not a great field nationally, but couldn’t quite pull the trigger on it.
My upset pick: Morgan Scott from Alabama to win the 100 free.
She was 2nd last year, which I don’t think a lot of people could recall without Googling it, but that leap to first is a big one (.73 seconds). Plus with Maggie back and so far seeming at full steam reconnected with Rick Bishop…it’s a tall mountain.
BUT THAT’S WHAT MAKES IT AN UPSET PICK! I like the choice.