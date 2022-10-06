Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Recruiting Webinar: Join The ACC For All Things Related To Financial Aid

The American College Connection (ACC), an education company for all things college recruiting, will be running Part 2 of their Financial Aid FAQ webinar on Monday, October 10.

The ACC hosted Part 1 on Sept. 27, and will continue with their second meeting next week to help provide parents and prospective recruits in the swimming community with the information they feel is essential to navigating the recruitment process.

The topics covered include things like financial need-based aid, academic merit aid, athletic scholarships and application-based scholarships for special talents, military service, first generation students and more.

The ACC expects to offer these webinars twice a month over a 4-6 month span with new topics and presentations to spread the word on everything related to recruiting.

The webinar will run on Monday, October 10 from 8 to 9 pm Eastern Time.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with further information on how to join the webinar.

For more information, check out the ACC website here.

