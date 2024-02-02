Summer Juniors-Qualified Sprinter Noah Smith (2024) Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Smith from Kennesaw, Georgia, has committed to swim and study at the University of Tennessee beginning next fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Tennessee! I’m so thankful for my coaches, my family, my friends and everyone else that have helped me get to where I am today, and their continued support as I continue to strive to become a better man and a better swimmer. Go Vols🍊!”

Smith is a senior at Allatoona High School. He swims year-round with Stingrays and specializes mainly in sprint free and fly. At the 2023 Georgia GHSA 6A State Championships last February, the then-junior won the 50 free (20.68), successfully defending his 2022 title, and the 100 free (45.47). He also contributed to the runner-up 200 medley relay (22.18 fly leg) and the runner-up 400 free relay (45.02 anchor) and helped Allatoona place 5th in the boys’ team standings.

In December 2023, Smith competed at both Winter Juniors East and the Georgia LSC Short Course Championships. He won the 50/100 free and was runner-up in the 50 fly at the latter, notching a PB in the 50 fly and coming within a few tenths of his best times in the 50 and 100 free. He kicked off his senior year high school season with a PB in the 50 free at the CSCA County Championship. Also in January 2024, he dropped 20 seconds in the 200 fly at the RAYS 31st Coaches Invite.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.38

100 free – 44.72

200 free – 1:40.79

100 fly – 48.76

200 fly – 1:55.60

Smith will join the Vols’ class of 2028 with Grayson Nye, Tony Laurito, Aidan Hill, Ben Bricca, Bennett Greene, and Pedro Sansone. Led by NCAA champion Jordan Crooks, the Tennessee men’s sprint group is one of the top in the country. So far this season, 6 of their sprinters – Crooks (18.40), Guilherme Santos (19.27), Micah Chambers (19.51), Nickoli Blackman (19.70), Bjorn Kamman (19.81), and Harrison Lierz (19.87) have broken the 20-second barrier.

