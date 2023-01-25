North Carolina State Champion Grayson Nye Commits To Kentucky (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scholastic All-American Grayson Nye has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky. Nye currently attends Middle Creek High School, and swims year-round for the TAC Titans in Cary, North Carolina.

“I’m so excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, friends, and family for supporting me through it all. Go Cats!🔵⚪️”

Nye is primarily a breaststroke and IM specialist. He recently competed at Winter Juniors – East, where he recorded as high as a 5th place finish in the 200 breaststroke, dropping over two seconds to post a 1:57.38. At Juniors, he also competed in 100 breast (55.96) and 200 IM (1:52.73), earning 28th and 92nd place, respectively. His best time in the 100 breast was swum in 2023, as he clocked a 55.10 at the TAC Titans Polar Plunge meet earlier this month.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 55.10

200 breast – 1:57.38

200 IM – 1:51.83

400 IM – 4:00.20

This past July at the Futures Championship in Cary, Nye set personal best times in almost all his events. He earned his highest finish of the meet at 2nd in the 200m breast, where he dropped over 4 seconds to clock a 2:15.53. He also placed 3rd in the 100m breast (1:03.38), 22nd in the 400 IM (4:39.86), and 42nd in the 200 IM (2:11.84).

The Kentucky men placed 8th out of 10 teams at last season’s SEC Championship. They had no one advance to finals in the 100 breast, while Kyle Barker finished 10th in the 200 breast with a 1:54.84. Nye’s times already put him in position to make an impact at the conference level, as his best 200 breaststroke time would have landed him just inside the C-final at last year’s conference meet.

Senior Henry Miller leads the breaststroke squad so far this season with a times of 1:57.60 and 54.87 in the 200 and 100 breaststroke, respectively. The group drops off behind him, with junior Zane Rosely being the next fastest in the 200 at 2:06.18 and freshman John Broome at 2nd in the 100 with a 56.79. Nye will only overlap with Broome in Lexington.

Nye joins Alex Gallagher, Jack Haywood, Jacob Pins, and Chase Swearingen in Kentucky’s class of 2028. Swearingen, a butterflyer, was featured as SwimSwam’s 10th-ranked recruit in the class of 2024 recruit rankings. Pins is the distance specialist of the class, as he was mentioned in the “Best of the Rest” section of the recruit rankings for distance free. On the women’s side of the program, Kentucky is in the process of building an absolutely massive recruiting class, as they already 9 verbal commitments for the class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.