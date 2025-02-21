2025 ACC Championships: Stanford Men Put Up Numbers, But Cal In Front (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Team Standings After Day 3

Women

UVA – 744.5 Stanford – 684 Louisville – 575 Cal – 431.5 UNC – 394 NC State – 353 Miami – 268 Pitt – 267 Florida State – 232 Duke – 189 VA Tech – 158.5 Notre Dame – 157 SMU – 110.5 Boston College – 78 Georgia Tech – 66 Men

Cal – 633.5 Stanford – 565 UNC – 517 NC State – 501 Louisville – 449.5 VA Tech – 331 UVA – 306 Florida State – 305.5 Pitt – 255.5 SMU – 239 Georgia Tech – 233 Duke – 105 Boston College – 62 Miami – 52 Notre Dame – 19

Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

After Stanford led the projected scoring on day three, the Virginia women have re-taken the reigns on Friday morning. The Cavaliers put swimmers in the ‘A’ finals of all three races contested, including three in the 200 fly. Meanwhile, second-place frontrunners Stanford will finish just fourth in the projected scoring after Virginia, Cal and NC State. Overall though, the projected scoring indicates that there will not be much movement amongst top teams.

200 Fly 100 back 100 breast Total Virginia 3/2/0 1/1/1 2/0/1 6/3/2 Cal 1/0/2 2/0/0 1/3/0 4/3/2 NC State 0/1/1 3/1/1 0/1/0 3/3/2 Stanford 3/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 3/2/1 UNC 1/0/1 0/2/2 1/1/0 2/3/3 Duke 0/1/1 1/1/0 1/0/0 2/2/1 Florida St. 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/1/0 1/2/2 Louisville 0/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/2/0 Miami 0/1/0 0/0/0 1/0/1 1/1/1 Virginia Tech 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/3 1/0/4 Pitt 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/0/1 0/2/1 Notre Dame 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/2 Georgia Tech 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/2 Boston College 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 SMU 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected Scoring — Women

Women 200 Fly 100 back 100 breast Day 4 Projected Day 3 Actual Total Projected (Excluding Relay) Virginia 116 56 60 232 729.5 961.5 Stanford 76 17 17 110 639 749 Louisville 16.5 0 38 54.5 541 595.5 Cal 37 49 63 149 427.5 576.5 UNC 22 39 42.5 103.5 350 453.5 NC State 20 95 12 127 313 440 Miami 15 0 24 39 264 303 Pitt 0 36 3 39 209 248 Florida St. 21.5 5 46.5 73 178 251 Duke 17 34 28 79 163 242 Notre Dame 18 1 19 157 176 Virginia Tech 0 30 14 44 153 197 SMU 0 0 0 78 78 Boston College 2 0 2 78 80 Georgia Tech 1 0 14 15 15 30

Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

For the second day in a row, the Stanford men have put on a great showing in prelims and lead all teams in projected scoring. However, that will not be enough as Cal still holds a comfortable lead for first. Meanwhile, the UNC men continue their streak of momentum, finishing third in projected scoring.

Men 200 fly 100 back 100 breast Platform Total Stanford 2/1/2 1/0/0 2/1/1 1/0/0 6/2/3 Cal 2/0/0 1/1/1 1/1/1 1/1/1 5/3/3 UNC 2/3/0 0/1/0 1/1/0 1/0/0 4/5/0 Florida St. 1/0/1 2/1/0 1/0/0 0/2/1 4/3/2 NC State 0/0/0 2/1/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 3/2/1 Virginia Tech 1/0/1 1/0/1 1/0/1 0/0/3 3/0/6 Pitt 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/2 2/1/1 2/2/4 Louisville 0/3/3 0/0/3 1/1/1 0/2/0 1/6/7 UVA 0/1/0 1/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/3/0 SMU 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/0/0 1/1/2 Miami – – – 1/0/0 1/0/0 Notre Dame – – – 1/0/0 1/0/0 Georgia Tech 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/3/0 0/2/2 0/5/4 Duke 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected Scoring – Men