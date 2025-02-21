2025 ACC Championships: Stanford Men Put Up Numbers, But Cal In Front (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap |Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.
Team Standings After Day 3
Women
- Cal – 633.5
- Stanford – 565
- UNC – 517
- NC State – 501
- Louisville – 449.5
- VA Tech – 331
- UVA – 306
- Florida State – 305.5
- Pitt – 255.5
- SMU – 239
- Georgia Tech – 233
- Duke – 105
- Boston College – 62
- Miami – 52
- Notre Dame – 19
Ups/Mids/Downs — Women
After Stanford led the projected scoring on day three, the Virginia women have re-taken the reigns on Friday morning. The Cavaliers put swimmers in the ‘A’ finals of all three races contested, including three in the 200 fly. Meanwhile, second-place frontrunners Stanford will finish just fourth in the projected scoring after Virginia, Cal and NC State. Overall though, the projected scoring indicates that there will not be much movement amongst top teams.
|200 Fly
|100 back
|100 breast
|Total
|Virginia
|3/2/0
|1/1/1
|2/0/1
|6/3/2
|Cal
|1/0/2
|2/0/0
|1/3/0
|4/3/2
|NC State
|0/1/1
|3/1/1
|0/1/0
|3/3/2
|Stanford
|3/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|3/2/1
|UNC
|1/0/1
|0/2/2
|1/1/0
|2/3/3
|Duke
|0/1/1
|1/1/0
|1/0/0
|2/2/1
|Florida St.
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|1/1/0
|1/2/2
|Louisville
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|1/1/0
|1/2/0
|Miami
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|1/1/1
|Virginia Tech
|0/0/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/3
|1/0/4
|Pitt
|0/0/0
|0/2/0
|0/0/1
|0/2/1
|Notre Dame
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/1/2
|Georgia Tech
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|Boston College
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|SMU
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Projected Scoring — Women
|Women
|200 Fly
|100 back
|100 breast
|Day 4 Projected
|Day 3 Actual
|
Total Projected (Excluding Relay)
|Virginia
|116
|56
|60
|232
|729.5
|961.5
|Stanford
|76
|17
|17
|110
|639
|749
|Louisville
|16.5
|0
|38
|54.5
|541
|595.5
|Cal
|37
|49
|63
|149
|427.5
|576.5
|UNC
|22
|39
|42.5
|103.5
|350
|453.5
|NC State
|20
|95
|12
|127
|313
|440
|Miami
|15
|0
|24
|39
|264
|303
|Pitt
|0
|36
|3
|39
|209
|248
|Florida St.
|21.5
|5
|46.5
|73
|178
|251
|Duke
|17
|34
|28
|79
|163
|242
|Notre Dame
|18
|1
|19
|157
|176
|Virginia Tech
|0
|30
|14
|44
|153
|197
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|78
|78
|Boston College
|2
|0
|2
|78
|80
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|14
|15
|15
|30
Ups/Mids/Downs — Men
For the second day in a row, the Stanford men have put on a great showing in prelims and lead all teams in projected scoring. However, that will not be enough as Cal still holds a comfortable lead for first. Meanwhile, the UNC men continue their streak of momentum, finishing third in projected scoring.
|Men
|200 fly
|100 back
|100 breast
|Platform
|Total
|Stanford
|2/1/2
|1/0/0
|2/1/1
|1/0/0
|6/2/3
|Cal
|2/0/0
|1/1/1
|1/1/1
|1/1/1
|5/3/3
|UNC
|2/3/0
|0/1/0
|1/1/0
|1/0/0
|4/5/0
|Florida St.
|1/0/1
|2/1/0
|1/0/0
|0/2/1
|4/3/2
|NC State
|0/0/0
|2/1/1
|1/1/0
|0/0/0
|3/2/1
|Virginia Tech
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|0/0/3
|3/0/6
|Pitt
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
|2/1/1
|2/2/4
|Louisville
|0/3/3
|0/0/3
|1/1/1
|0/2/0
|1/6/7
|UVA
|0/1/0
|1/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|1/3/0
|SMU
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/2
|1/0/0
|1/1/2
|Miami
|–
|–
|–
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|Notre Dame
|–
|–
|–
|1/0/0
|1/0/0
|Georgia Tech
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/3/0
|0/2/2
|0/5/4
|Duke
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|Boston College
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Projected Scoring – Men
|Men
|200 fly
|100 back
|100 breast
|Platform
|Day 4 Projected
|Day 3 Actual
|
Total Projected (Excluding Relay)
|1
|Cal
|51
|46
|49
|48
|194
|633.5
|827.5
|2
|Stanford
|84
|32
|71
|28
|215
|565
|780
|3
|UNC
|98
|12.5
|42
|23
|175.5
|517
|692.5
|4
|NC State
|77
|43
|0
|120
|501
|621
|5
|Louisville
|48
|18
|43
|26
|135
|449.5
|584.5
|6
|Virginia Tech
|30
|28
|31
|13
|102
|331
|433
|7
|UVA
|13
|49
|0
|62
|306
|368
|8
|Florida St.
|32
|68
|23
|37
|160
|305.5
|465.5
|9
|Pitt
|0
|15.5
|8
|75
|98.5
|255.5
|354
|10
|SMU
|0
|15
|9
|22
|46
|239
|285
|11
|Georgia Tech
|6
|1
|43
|33
|83
|233
|316
|12
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|105
|105
|13
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|62
|14
|Miami
|–
|–
|–
|32
|32
|52
|84
|15
|Notre Dame
|–
|–
|–
|25
|25
|19
|44
Virginia following to the bottom half of the ACC tonight, possibly even behind Pitt is something to behold
The men have their haters (get it in while you can!) but they are having a good meet.
Still don’t understand the need to create a term for the finals heats when “A,” “B,” and “C” already clearly indicate what you are talking about.