2025 ACC Championships: Stanford Men Put Up Numbers, But Cal In Front (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 3

February 21st, 2025 ACC, College, National, News

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Team Standings After Day 3

Women

  1. UVA – 744.5
  2. Stanford – 684
  3. Louisville – 575
  4. Cal – 431.5
  5. UNC – 394
  6. NC State – 353
  7. Miami – 268
  8. Pitt – 267
  9. Florida State – 232
  10. Duke – 189
  11. VA Tech – 158.5
  12. Notre Dame – 157
  13. SMU – 110.5
  14. Boston College – 78
  15. Georgia Tech – 66
Men
  1. Cal – 633.5
  2. Stanford – 565
  3. UNC – 517
  4. NC State – 501
  5. Louisville – 449.5
  6. VA Tech – 331
  7. UVA – 306
  8. Florida State – 305.5
  9. Pitt – 255.5
  10. SMU – 239
  11. Georgia Tech – 233
  12. Duke – 105
  13. Boston College – 62
  14. Miami – 52
  15. Notre Dame – 19

Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

After Stanford led the projected scoring on day three, the Virginia women have re-taken the reigns on Friday morning. The Cavaliers put swimmers in the ‘A’ finals of all three races contested, including three in the 200 fly. Meanwhile, second-place frontrunners Stanford will finish just fourth in the projected scoring after Virginia, Cal and NC State. Overall though, the projected scoring indicates that there will not be much movement amongst top teams.

200 Fly 100 back 100 breast Total
Virginia 3/2/0 1/1/1 2/0/1 6/3/2
Cal 1/0/2 2/0/0 1/3/0 4/3/2
NC State 0/1/1 3/1/1 0/1/0 3/3/2
Stanford 3/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 3/2/1
UNC 1/0/1 0/2/2 1/1/0 2/3/3
Duke 0/1/1 1/1/0 1/0/0 2/2/1
Florida St. 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/1/0 1/2/2
Louisville 0/1/0 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/2/0
Miami 0/1/0 0/0/0 1/0/1 1/1/1
Virginia Tech 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/0/3 1/0/4
Pitt 0/0/0 0/2/0 0/0/1 0/2/1
Notre Dame 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/2
Georgia Tech 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/2
Boston College 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1
SMU 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected Scoring — Women

Women 200 Fly 100 back 100 breast Day 4 Projected Day 3 Actual
Total Projected (Excluding Relay)
Virginia 116 56 60 232 729.5 961.5
Stanford 76 17 17 110 639 749
Louisville 16.5 0 38 54.5 541 595.5
Cal 37 49 63 149 427.5 576.5
UNC 22 39 42.5 103.5 350 453.5
NC State 20 95 12 127 313 440
Miami 15 0 24 39 264 303
Pitt 0 36 3 39 209 248
Florida St. 21.5 5 46.5 73 178 251
Duke 17 34 28 79 163 242
Notre Dame 18 1 19 157 176
Virginia Tech 0 30 14 44 153 197
SMU 0 0 0 78 78
Boston College 2 0 2 78 80
Georgia Tech 1 0 14 15 15 30

Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

For the second day in a row, the Stanford men have put on a great showing in prelims and lead all teams in projected scoring. However, that will not be enough as Cal still holds a comfortable lead for first. Meanwhile, the UNC men continue their streak of momentum, finishing third in projected scoring.

Men 200 fly 100 back 100 breast Platform Total
Stanford 2/1/2 1/0/0 2/1/1 1/0/0 6/2/3
Cal 2/0/0 1/1/1 1/1/1 1/1/1 5/3/3
UNC 2/3/0 0/1/0 1/1/0 1/0/0 4/5/0
Florida St. 1/0/1 2/1/0 1/0/0 0/2/1 4/3/2
NC State 0/0/0 2/1/1 1/1/0 0/0/0 3/2/1
Virginia Tech 1/0/1 1/0/1 1/0/1 0/0/3 3/0/6
Pitt 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/2 2/1/1 2/2/4
Louisville 0/3/3 0/0/3 1/1/1 0/2/0 1/6/7
UVA 0/1/0 1/2/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/3/0
SMU 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/2 1/0/0 1/1/2
Miami 1/0/0 1/0/0
Notre Dame 1/0/0 1/0/0
Georgia Tech 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/3/0 0/2/2 0/5/4
Duke 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0
Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected Scoring – Men

Men 200 fly 100 back 100 breast Platform Day 4 Projected Day 3 Actual
Total Projected (Excluding Relay)
1 Cal 51 46 49 48 194 633.5 827.5
2 Stanford 84 32 71 28 215 565 780
3 UNC 98 12.5 42 23 175.5 517 692.5
4 NC State 77 43 0 120 501 621
5 Louisville 48 18 43 26 135 449.5 584.5
6 Virginia Tech 30 28 31 13 102 331 433
7 UVA 13 49 0 62 306 368
8 Florida St. 32 68 23 37 160 305.5 465.5
9 Pitt 0 15.5 8 75 98.5 255.5 354
10 SMU 0 15 9 22 46 239 285
11 Georgia Tech 6 1 43 33 83 233 316
12 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 105 105
13 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 62 62
14 Miami 32 32 52 84
15 Notre Dame 25 25 19 44

NUSwimFan
29 minutes ago

Virginia following to the bottom half of the ACC tonight, possibly even behind Pitt is something to behold

VA Steve
Reply to  NUSwimFan
37 seconds ago

The men have their haters (get it in while you can!) but they are having a good meet.

Chuck
31 minutes ago

Still don’t understand the need to create a term for the finals heats when “A,” “B,” and “C” already clearly indicate what you are talking about.

