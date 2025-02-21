2025 SEC Championships: Lady Vols Projected To Pass Gators For Second (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best during prelims. In prelims at the SEC Championships, swimmers qualify for one of three finals: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final (Ups), places nine through 16 make the ‘B’ final (Mids), and places 17 through 24 made the ‘C’ final (Downs). In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the ‘B’ final can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they swim the fastest or slowest time of the event in any final.

With that in mind, we track “Ups”, “Mids”, and “Downs” after each prelims session.

Team Scores Through Day 4

Women:

Texas — 888.5 Florida — 576 Tennessee — 556 Georgia — 441.5 Texas A&M — 347 South Carolina — 344 LSU — 308 Alabama — 289 Auburn — 242.5 Missouri — 208.5 Kentucky — 166 Arkansas — 146 Vanderbilt — 89

Men:

Texas — 827.5 Florida — 714 Tennessee — 526.5 Georgia — 463 Texas A&M — 377 Alabama — 329 Auburn — 308 LSU — 295 Kentucky — 231 South Carolina — 164 Missouri — 157

Ups/Mids/Down — Women

The Tennessee women had an excellent morning, earning 12 finals swims, the most of any school. Six of those swims are in ‘A’ finals, which is a major reason why they are projected to pass the Florida Gators in the team standings this evening, pending the results of diving and the 400 medley relay.

Tennessee projects to score 235 points from the individual swimming events tonight, but the Texas Longhorns should continue to lead. The Longhorns have seven finals swims tonight, highlighted by three ‘A’ finalists in the 200 butterfly. Even without diving and the relay, Texas is projected to crack 1000 points tonight as they continue to charge towards a team title at their first SEC Championships.

Further down the standings, both Alabama and LSU are projected to pass South Carolina during finals tonight. The projections have the Crimson Tide and the Tigers separated by only half a point after finals tonight.

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Texas 3/0/0 1/1/0 2/0/0 Florida 0/2/0 2/1/0 2/0/1 Tennessee 3/0/0 1/3/1 2/1/1 Georgia 0/1/0 1/0/1 0/0/0 Texas A&M 0/2/0 0/1/1 0/1/1 South Carolina 1/1/1 0/2/1 0/0/1 LSU 1/0/1 1/0/1 0/1/0 Alabama 0/1/0 1/0/1 1/2/1 Auburn 0/0/1 1/0/1 1/0/1 Missouri 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/2/2 Kentucky 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/1 Arkansas 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Vanderbilt 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected Scoring — Women

Women Current Point Total 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Day 5 Projected Total Projected Score (Excluding diving and relay) Texas 888.5 84.5 42 50 176.5 1065 Florida 576 31 64 56 151 727 Tennessee 556 74 86 75 235 791 Georgia 441.5 20 32 0 52 493.5 Texas A&M 347 27 24 19 70 417 South Carolina 244 43.5 28 4 75.5 319.5 LSU 308 34 30 11 75 383 Alabama 289 12 25.5 57 94.5 383.5 Auburn 242.5 5 32.5 29 66.5 309 Missouri 208.5 6 0 45 51 259.5 Kentucky 166 6 5 23 34 200 Arkansas 146 9 0 0 9 155 Vanderbilt 89 17 0 0 17 106

Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Like the Longhorn women, the Texas men are expected to pass 1000 points tonight. Their projected point total based on their individual events is 1036. That should continue to extend their lead on the rest of the SEC, as the team is projected to score the most individual points this session. The Longhorns have five ‘A’ final swims tonight and nine finals swims total.

The Florida Gators should retain second place, even though their lone finals qualifier in the 200 butterfly scratched. Meanwhile, Georgia is expected to score the most individual points after Texas (179.5), which should close the gap to the third-place Tennessee Volunteers. The 400 medley relay at the end of the session is going to be crucial for the Vols and they’ve already shown their relays are on point this week after an NCAA record in the 200 freestyle relay.

Team 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Texas 1/2/0 3/0/0 1/2/0 Florida 0/0/0 2/2/0 1/0/0 Tennessee 2/1/0 1/1/2 0/0/1 Georgia 3/2/0 1/0/2 1/1/1 Texas A&M 0/0/3 0/1/0 1/2/1 Alabama 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 Auburn 1/0/1 1/0/2 0/0/1 LSU 0/0/0 0/1/0 2/0/1 Kentucky 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 South Carolina 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/1/1 Missouri 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/0

Projected Scoring — Men