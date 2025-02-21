2025 SEC Championships: Lady Vols Projected To Pass Gators For Second (Day 5 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims: 9:30 am EST/ Finals 5:30 pm EST (Tuesday-5:00 EST)
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide (Men)
- Fan Guide (Women)
- Psych Sheets
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
- Live Recaps
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best during prelims. In prelims at the SEC Championships, swimmers qualify for one of three finals: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final (Ups), places nine through 16 make the ‘B’ final (Mids), and places 17 through 24 made the ‘C’ final (Downs). In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the ‘B’ final can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they swim the fastest or slowest time of the event in any final.
With that in mind, we track “Ups”, “Mids”, and “Downs” after each prelims session.
Team Scores Through Day 4
Women:
- Texas — 888.5
- Florida — 576
- Tennessee — 556
- Georgia — 441.5
- Texas A&M — 347
- South Carolina — 344
- LSU — 308
- Alabama — 289
- Auburn — 242.5
- Missouri — 208.5
- Kentucky — 166
- Arkansas — 146
- Vanderbilt — 89
Men:
- Texas — 827.5
- Florida — 714
- Tennessee — 526.5
- Georgia — 463
- Texas A&M — 377
- Alabama — 329
- Auburn — 308
- LSU — 295
- Kentucky — 231
- South Carolina — 164
- Missouri — 157
Ups/Mids/Down — Women
The Tennessee women had an excellent morning, earning 12 finals swims, the most of any school. Six of those swims are in ‘A’ finals, which is a major reason why they are projected to pass the Florida Gators in the team standings this evening, pending the results of diving and the 400 medley relay.
Tennessee projects to score 235 points from the individual swimming events tonight, but the Texas Longhorns should continue to lead. The Longhorns have seven finals swims tonight, highlighted by three ‘A’ finalists in the 200 butterfly. Even without diving and the relay, Texas is projected to crack 1000 points tonight as they continue to charge towards a team title at their first SEC Championships.
Further down the standings, both Alabama and LSU are projected to pass South Carolina during finals tonight. The projections have the Crimson Tide and the Tigers separated by only half a point after finals tonight.
|Team
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Texas
|3/0/0
|1/1/0
|2/0/0
|Florida
|0/2/0
|2/1/0
|2/0/1
|Tennessee
|3/0/0
|1/3/1
|2/1/1
|Georgia
|0/1/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/0
|Texas A&M
|0/2/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|South Carolina
|1/1/1
|0/2/1
|0/0/1
|LSU
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|0/1/0
|Alabama
|0/1/0
|1/0/1
|1/2/1
|Auburn
|0/0/1
|1/0/1
|1/0/1
|Missouri
|0/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/2/2
|Kentucky
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|Arkansas
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|Vanderbilt
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Projected Scoring — Women
|Women
|Current Point Total
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Day 5 Projected Total
|Projected Score (Excluding diving and relay)
|Texas
|888.5
|84.5
|42
|50
|176.5
|1065
|Florida
|576
|31
|64
|56
|151
|727
|Tennessee
|556
|74
|86
|75
|235
|791
|Georgia
|441.5
|20
|32
|0
|52
|493.5
|Texas A&M
|347
|27
|24
|19
|70
|417
|South Carolina
|244
|43.5
|28
|4
|75.5
|319.5
|LSU
|308
|34
|30
|11
|75
|383
|Alabama
|289
|12
|25.5
|57
|94.5
|383.5
|Auburn
|242.5
|5
|32.5
|29
|66.5
|309
|Missouri
|208.5
|6
|0
|45
|51
|259.5
|Kentucky
|166
|6
|5
|23
|34
|200
|Arkansas
|146
|9
|0
|0
|9
|155
|Vanderbilt
|89
|17
|0
|0
|17
|106
Ups/Mids/Downs — Men
Like the Longhorn women, the Texas men are expected to pass 1000 points tonight. Their projected point total based on their individual events is 1036. That should continue to extend their lead on the rest of the SEC, as the team is projected to score the most individual points this session. The Longhorns have five ‘A’ final swims tonight and nine finals swims total.
The Florida Gators should retain second place, even though their lone finals qualifier in the 200 butterfly scratched. Meanwhile, Georgia is expected to score the most individual points after Texas (179.5), which should close the gap to the third-place Tennessee Volunteers. The 400 medley relay at the end of the session is going to be crucial for the Vols and they’ve already shown their relays are on point this week after an NCAA record in the 200 freestyle relay.
|Team
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Texas
|1/2/0
|3/0/0
|1/2/0
|Florida
|0/0/0
|2/2/0
|1/0/0
|Tennessee
|2/1/0
|1/1/2
|0/0/1
|Georgia
|3/2/0
|1/0/2
|1/1/1
|Texas A&M
|0/0/3
|0/1/0
|1/2/1
|Alabama
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|Auburn
|1/0/1
|1/0/2
|0/0/1
|LSU
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|2/0/1
|Kentucky
|1/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|South Carolina
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|Missouri
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
Projected Scoring — Men
|Men
|Current Point Total
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Day 5 Projected Total
|Projected Score (Excluding relay)
|Texas
|827.5
|74
|77
|57.5
|208.5
|1036
|Florida
|714
|0
|87
|59
|146
|860
|Tennessee
|526.5
|64
|53
|11
|128
|654.5
|Georgia
|463
|107
|28.5
|44
|179.5
|642.5
|Texas A&M
|377
|0
|11
|54
|65
|442
|Alabama
|329
|8
|5
|46
|59
|388
|Auburn
|308
|31
|36.5
|5.5
|73
|381
|LSU
|295
|0
|17
|58
|75
|370
|Kentucky
|231
|28
|13
|3
|44
|275
|South Carolina
|164
|20
|21
|20
|61
|225
|Missouri
|157
|23
|20
|11
|54
|211
Who won the women’s 200 fly swim-off for 2nd alternate?