San Diego and Incarnate Pacific lead MPSF Championships After Day 2

2025 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships

Team Standings:

Women

San Diego- 200 Pepperdine- 292 Pacific- 246 Incarnate Word- 170

Men

Pacific- 105 Incarnate Word-82

Women’s Recap

Day two of the 2025 MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships really showed how small the conference is this year, with almost every swimmer getting a finals swim.

The meet started with the women’s 500 freestyle ,which went to San Diego’s Skylar Bruner in 4:58.34. This was a new best time for the sophomore, who had a previous best of 4:58.40 that she went to finish 10th in the event at last year’s meet.

Incarnate Word’s Lauren Matula, a freshman, was the only other swimmer to go under 5:00 in the final, swimming 4:59.74 to finish 2nd overall. Matula has been as fast as 4:55.96, which she went in 2023 at her high school state meet..

The women’s 200 IM went to another San Diego swimmer, freshman Catherine Dueck, who went 2:03.86. This was around five-tenths of a second off her best time of 2:03.22 from her high school state in November 2023.

The final individual event of the session went to Incarnate Word sophomore Jada Ashford in 22.58. This was over half-a-second faster than the 23.15 she went at last year’s MPSFs, where she finished 7th overall. Pepperdine senior Alexandra Browne came in 2nd as the other swimmer to swim 22 seconds at 22.92. This was exactly one one-hundredth faster than the 22.93 she went at this meet last year where she finished 4th.

The Pacific women won the final relay, coming in at 1:32.35 in the event. This was an improvement from their placement last year, when they got disqualified in the event. The team of Liliana Noriega (23.85), Alexia Ferguson (22.76), Josie Fields (23.24), and Paige Sondgeroth (22.50) came in almost a second ahead of the Pepperdine team’s 1:33.13 in 2nd.

Men’s Recap

On the men’s side, the teams only competed in ‘A’ finals due to the number of teams in the meet.

In the 500 freestyle finals, reigning champion and graduate student Panos Vlachogiannakos easily won the 500 freestyle, coming in more than six seconds ahead of the rest of the field at 4:24.23. His time was also more than 20 seconds ahead of the 8th place finisher Matthew Dillon’s 4:45.64. This time was a three-and-a-half second add for Vlachogiannakos, who went 4:20.76 at the Art Adamson Invite in November.

The men’s 200 IM went to Pacific senior Mitchell Hopper. His winning time of 1:46.49 was almost a second drop from the 1:47.07 he went to finish 4th overall last year. Hopper was almost three seconds ahead of the rest of the field in the event.

Incarnate Word won the men’s 50 freestyle with senior Fabio Fasolo swimming 19.76, which was less than a tenth of a second off the NCAA ‘B’ cut in the event.

Incarnate Word also won the men’s 200 freestyle relay, swimming 1:19.10. Fabio Fasolo (19.72), Spyros Kranias (19.68), Luis De Oliveira (19.41), and Amechi Nwaeze (20.29) came im almost two seconds ahead of the Pacific team’s 1:20.95

The San Diego women and Incarnate Word men both have slight leads before the day 3 events.