2025 Ivy League Women Up/Mid/Downs – Princeton, Penn Beat Expectations on Day 4

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims 11AM; Finals 6PM
- Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Pre-scratch Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Live Recaps: Day 1 Finals ׀ Day 2 Finals ׀ Day 3 Finals
- Official Results (PDF): Day 1 Finals ׀ Day 2 Finals ׀ Day 3 Finals
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.
Scores After Day 3
- Princeton – 964
- Harvard – 873.5
- Yale – 669.5
- Brown – 661.5
- Penn – 623
- Columbia – 387
- Dartmouth – 345.5
- Cornell – 298
Princeton had another outstanding morning, beating the psych sheet by 65 points. The Tigers head into tonight’s finals session with 13 “A” finalists, including 4 in the 100 free and 4 in 3-meter diving. They are also favored to win the 400 free relay and should extend their lead to some 180 points over Harvard by night’s end.
Penn did better than expected in the 200 back, 200 breast, and diving. Moreover, the Quakers should score at least 4 in the top 8 of the 1650 free, and have a very good chance of moving past Brown for a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
Yale, who came into the meet in 5th place on paper, has been on a tear all weekend, beating the psych sheet by well over 60 points to bump off Brown and Penn in the race for third place in the team standings.
Harvard, while plagued with a relay DQ on Day 1, has had excellent performances throughout the meet, winning the medley relays, the 100 strokes, and the 200/500 free. The Crimson placed 8 swimmers and 3 divers into A finals tonight, and should finish solidly in second place behind Princeton.
Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs
|Team
|All
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|3m Diving
|Princeton
|13/6/4
|0/1/1
|1/2/1
|4/2/0
|2/0/0
|2/0/2
|4/1/0
|Harvard
|11/5/3
|1/0/0
|2/0/1
|1/1/0
|3/0/0
|1/2/0
|3/2/2
|Yale
|8/7/9
|2/0/1
|3/1/0
|0/2/2
|1/0/1
|2/1/2
|0/3/3
|Brown
|5/11/2
|1/1/0
|1/2/0
|1/2/1
|1/3/1
|1/2/0
|0/1/0
|Penn
|7/7/7
|3/2/2
|1/1/0
|1/0/1
|1/1/2
|1/2/2
|0/1/0
|Columbia
|2/8/4
|1/2/0
|0/1/2
|1/1/1
|0/3/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|Dartmouth
|2/2/10
|0/1/3
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|1/0/0
|1/0/2
|Cornell
|0/2/9
|0/1/1
|0/1/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/0/1
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)
|Team
|All
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|3m Diving
|400 Free Relay
|Princeton
|523
|15
|64
|132
|58
|70
|120
|64
|Harvard
|429
|27
|61
|42
|77
|54
|112
|56
|Yale
|396
|50
|95
|28
|31
|80
|64
|48
|Brown
|349
|36
|51
|67
|76
|52
|13
|54
|Penn
|370.5
|128
|36
|33
|53.5
|57
|11
|52
|Columbia
|238.5
|56
|24
|44
|44.5
|20
|0
|50
|Dartmouth
|162
|27
|5
|13
|15
|22
|36
|44
|Cornell
|118
|23
|26
|3
|7
|7
|6
|46
Projected Final Scores
|Team
|Day 3 Actual
|Day 4 Prelims Scored
|Day 4 Projected Rank
|Princeton
|964
|523
|1487
|Harvard
|873.5
|429
|1302.5
|Yale
|669.5
|396
|1065.5
|Brown
|661.5
|349
|1010.5
|Penn
|623
|370.5
|993.5
|Columbia
|387
|238.5
|625.5
|Dartmouth
|345.5
|162
|507.5
|Cornell
|298
|118
|416