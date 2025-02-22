Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maximus Williamson Sets Another National High School Record with 41.54 100 free

by Madeline Folsom 7

February 22nd, 2025 High School, News, Records

Texas 6A High School State

  • Austin, Texas
  • February 21-22
  • SCY (25 Yards)
  • Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile “20256A State Meet”)

Maximus Williamson is absolutely on fire this weekend, picking up his third National High School record in the 100 freestyle.

Just an hour after he broke every High School record in the 200 freestyle with his 1:30.46, Williamson came back in the 100 free to go 41.54, winning by almost three seconds, shattering the previous record.

His opening 50 was 19.67 to his feet. This would have won the individual 50 freestyle by three tenths of a second. He came home just about two seconds off this, splitting 21.87 on his 2nd 50, which was still the fastest split in the field.

Williamson had the previous fastest high school time ever at 41.84, which he went leading off a relay last year. He is now only three-tenths off Ryan Hoffer’s 17-18 NAG record of 41.23.

If Williamson was already in college at UVA, he would have been the only Cavalier to make the ‘A’ final in the event, coming in 2nd behind Jack Alexys 41.52. The UVA men’s team record in the event is 41.22 set by Matt Brownstead in 2022, which Williamson is only three tenths away from

He still has both freestyle relays left to swim.

M C
56 minutes ago

3 individual national records in one meet. Has that ever happened before? He also holds three other national records from last year – 200 IM and the two free relays.

PFA
56 minutes ago

Wow new national HS record in the 50 free now too broke David Curtiss record by .03 19.08

Swim coach
1 hour ago

19.08 to lead the 200 free relay!

go hoos
1 hour ago

UVA men’s team record in the 100 free is Matt Brownstead 41.22 from 2022. Not 42.21 from 2010

PFA
1 hour ago

Video of the race from twt until it gets posted by the real splash bros https://x.com/kylesockwell/status/1893361981463114144?s=46

Swimshark1
1 hour ago

A few weeks ago, there was a lot of people on this website talking incredibly harsh about this highschooler. Wonder what they are thinking now?

Duncan
1 hour ago

What an amazing talent

