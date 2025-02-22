Zuilda Nwaeze Becomes First Female HBCU Swimmer to Earn NCAA ‘B’ Cut.

2025 NEC Conference Championships

Geneva, Ohio

February 19-22, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Howard is swimming their conference meet this week, and junior Zuilda Nwaeze made history as the first female HBCU swimmer in NCAA history to earn an NCAA ‘B’ cut when she led off the 200 freestyle relay in 22.57.

The NCAA ‘B’ cut is 22.58, just one one-hundredth slower than Nwaeze’s lead-off time. She likely won’t get invited to the meet, as last year the cutoff time was 22.11.

The rest of the relay came together to set a new conference record in the event, winning the gold by more than two seconds. The team of Nwaeze, Jasmine Morgan (23.50), Summer McKoy (23.08), and Kelsey Roberson (23.38) went 1:32.43 to break their own record from last year.

In the individual 50 free, Nwaeze set a new conference record on her way to victory, finishing in 22.65, breaking her own record of 22.74 from last season. She also won the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:48.83 to win by more than two seconds.

Going into the final day of competition, Howard is closing on Central Connecticut who are looking for their third straight NEC title.