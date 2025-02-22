TRIFECTA: Maximus Williamson Adds a 3rd National HS Record to His Haul in Austin

Texas 6A High School State

Austin, Texas

February 21-22

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile “20256A State Meet”)

Keller High School senior Maximus Williamson has added a third National High School Record of the week at the Texas 6A State Championship meet on Saturday.

The latest came as the leadoff leg of Keller’s winning 200 free relay, splitting 19.08. The team combined to swim 1:20.06, winning by almost three seconds and defending their title (they swam 1:19.21 to set the National HS record last season).

That breaks the National Public Schools Record of 19.20 that was set by Oklahoman Aiden Hayes at the Oklahoma High School State Championships in 2021.

It also breaks the overall record, which was David Curtis’ 19.11 from March 2021 for the Pennington School in New Jersey. That swim by Curtis remains the Independent High Schools Record.

Williamson now ranks 10th overall in 17-18 U.S. history, with most of the swims ahead of him being done during collegiate competition by young freshmen.

Top 10 All-Time Performers, Boys’ 17-18 50 SCY Freestyle

Caeleb Dressel, 18.67 – 2015 NCAAs Ryan Hoffer, 18.71 – 2016 Winter Juniors West Adam Chaney, 18.76 – 2021 SEC Championships (TIE) Matt Brownstead, 18.88 – 2021 ACC Championships/Michael Andrew, 18.88 – 2018 ISCA Junior Championships Ilya Kharun, 18.93 – 2023 GAC Invitational Jonny Kulow, 19.05 – 2023 NCAAs Vlad Morozov, 19.06 – 2011 Pac 12 Championships/Lucca Battaglini, 19.06, 2023 Winter Juniors East Maximus Williamson, 19.08 – 2025 Texas HS State Championships

Dressel broke the National High School Record in the 50 free as a senior at Clay High School in Florida, swimming 19.29, but that record was since broken.

Williamson turns 19 on November 28, which means he might get one more taper cycle to 17-18 records in yards as a freshman at the University of Virginia next season – if their mid season invite comes before his birthday.

Virginia’s best flat-start 50 freestyle this season is a 19.18 done by Jack Aikins at the Tennessee Invitational, meaning that this is another relay in which Williamson could make an immediate impact for the Cavaliers.

Previously in the session, Williamson broke National High School Records in the 200 free (1:30.46) and the 100 free (41.54). He still has one swim remaining on Keller’s top seeded 400 free relay. He anchored in prelims in 43.98.

Williamson is the #1 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025.