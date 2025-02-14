Discovery Canyon Wins First CHSAA 3A State Championship In Program History

2025 CHSAA 3A State Championships

February 10-11, 2025

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results Not Altitude Adjusted



This week, Discovery Canyon lifted the 3A State Championship trophy for the first time in program history. The team won a close race with St. Mary’s Academy, the defending champions, scoring 386.5 points to win by 19.5 points. Discovery Canyon seemed on the verge of their first title a few years ago, taking 2nd in 2022 and 2023. They fell to 6th last season, before rebounding and making team history this season.

“I think everybody stepped up and decided they were either going to hold their place, or race hard,” coach Heather Wagner told CHSAANow. “Some people added time today, but they raced so hard and beat whoever was next to them and just went for it. One of the things that’s really cool about this team is that they are always there for each other.”

The tone of the finals session was set in the opening 200 medley relay, as Discovery Canyon beat St. Mary’s by a hundredth for gold. St. Mary’s led at the final exchange, but Discovery Canyon’s Madison Wagner split 23.92 on the freestyle leg, running down St. Mary’s and getting her hand on the wall first.

The Kansas commit had a quick turnaround to her first individual event, the 200 IM. She earned a narrow victory there as well, swimming 2:07.11 to edge out St. Mary’s Madison Crysel by .11 seconds. Wagner also picked up bronze in the 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.

Those wins in the first half of the meet were Discovery Canyon’s only two wins at the championships. They relied on their depth to edge ahead of St. Mary’s for the team title. St. Mary’s athletes stood on top of the podium three times, as the team won the 400 freestyle relay after Riley Mills claimed the 100 butterfly (55.32) and Mia Williams the 1-meter board (471.75).

In addition to the excitement from the close race in the team standings, two 3A state records went down. First, Kent Denver’s quartet of Camryn Williams, Hadley Carrington, Emily Lin, and Elsa Anderson broke the 3A record in the 200 freestyle relay. They combined for a 1:39.40, shaving .44 seconds off Pueblo County’s mark from 2018.

Later, Wheat Ridge’s Brooke Gothard broke the 3A record in the 100 breaststroke, capping her high school career on a high note. She’s headed to the University of Saint Thomas in the fall but first, she swam a 1:05.09, lowering the 100 breast record from 1:05.26, swum in 2017.

Glenwood senior Emma Lindstrom won the 200 freestyle in 1:52.47, while Holy Family’s Lorelai Frauenfelder claimed the 50 freestyle in 23.27. The two swimmers clashed in the 100 freestyle, with Fraunefelder pulling out the win to complete the sprint freestyle sweep. She led from start to finish, flipping in 24.88 and getting her hand on the wall in 51.15 ahead of Lindstrom’s 51.61.

Later, Tallaby Riddle rounded out the individual freestyle event winners, placing first in the 500 freestyle with a 5:04.43. Then, Cody Monajjem won the 100 backstroke in 56.98, solidly ahead of Discovery Canyon freshman Alaia Sloan (57.89), who factored on the school’s opening 200 medley relay win.

Top 5 Final Standings: