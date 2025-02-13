2025 MAAC Championships Night 1 Recap

2025 MAAC Championships

Women’s 200 medley relay

Conference Record: 1:41.70 — Fairfield (2024)

2024 MAAC Champion: Fairfield University — 1:41.70

Final Results:

Fairfield — 1:40.61 Niagara — 1:41.15 Mt St Mary’s — 1:42.61 Sacred Heart — 1:43.26 Marist College — 1:43.37 IONA — 1:43.44 CANC — 1:44.36 Rider University — 1:46.02

For the second year in a row, Fairfield claimed the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, in conference record fashion. Senior Erini Pappas got the Stags started off, leading off in 25.65, .01 faster than last year. Sophomore Tone Sandsjoe did her part on the breaststroke, splitting a field leading 27.43 that beat her split last year by over .6. Lara Kisakol then entered the water for her first ever conference swim, splitting 24.86. Finally, senior Olivia Thompson brought it home in 22.67.

Niagara University put together a fast second place relay that was also under the old conference record. Sophomore Natalie Killion had the fastest backstroke of the field, leading Niagara off in 25.47.

Mount St. Mary’s, last year’s runner-up in this event, made it to another year in the top three. Behind them was Sacred Heart, who boasted the fastest butterflies of the field in sophomore Emma Haas (24.73).

Men’s 200 medley relay

Conference Record: 1:27.83 — Rider University (2018)

2024 MAAC Champion: Rider University — 1:29.04

Final Results

Iona — 1:26.60 Mt St Mary’s — 1:27.46 Niagara — 1:28.26 Fairfield — 1:28.41 Rider University — 1:28.49 Marist College — 1:29.03 CANC — 1:29.87 Manhattan Jasper — 1:33.81

The first event for the men was a lightning fast one. Like in the women’s medley, two teams got under the previous conference record. Further, last year’s winning time (Rider at 1:29.04) would’ve only placed 6th.

Iona, who was fifth last year, comfortably got first to the wall to take down the conference record in 1:26.60. Their team consisted of fifth-years Michael Faughnan and Matthew Loftus on the first two legs, followed by sophomores Kieran Egan and Nick Patino on butterfly and freestyle. Mount Saint Mary’s also got under the previous conference record.

Niagara and Fairfield finished third and fourth respectively with a pair of 1:28 lows, while the defending champions Rider University fell to fifth this year. They were still over a half second faster than last year, going 1:28.49.

Splits for this race were not posted online.

Women’s 800 free relay

Conference Record: 7:29.06 — Fairfield (2018)

2024 MAAC Champion: Niagara University — 7:29.57

Final Results

Niagara — 7:23.19 Fairfield — 7:29.25 CANC — 7:30.62 Marist College — 7:33.19 Mt St Mary’s — 7:34.74 Sacred Heart — 7:38.55 Siena — 7:38.91 Iona — 7:39.23

The Niagara Women demolished the conference 800 free record, coming in at 7:23.19 to win by over six seconds. They had clear water from the very beginning thanks to Natalie Killion. For the second time in the session, Killion had the fastest lead-off of the field, going 1:48.56. This is a best time by .02 for the sophomore, beating out a pb from high school. She was the only sub-1:50 in the field, flat or flying start. She handed it off to Megan Jackson (1:52.31), Claire Gorton (1:51.58), and finally Mary Carl (1:50.74). The all-sophomore relay will have two more years to challenge their own record set tonight.

Fairfield got under last year’s winning time to finish second in 7:29.25. This 1-2 pair was reversed for the 200 medley relay, leaving Niagara and Fairfield tied through the first night of competition.

Men’s 800 free relay

Conference Record: 6:30.52 — Rider (2018)

2024 MAAC Champion: Marist — 6:33.81

According to Iona Swimming’s website, electronic timing issues put this race’s results on hold. The current results have Iona winning despite having a slower registered time than Niagara. Official results and points are still yet to be determined, and we will post them when they are finalized.

Results with electronic timing issues:

Iona — 6:29.30 Niagara — 6:29.15 Fairfield — 6:30.76 Marist College — 6:33.28 Rider University — 6:40.34 CANC — 6:47.06 Mt St Mary’s — 7:01.50 Manhattan Jasper — 7:17.36

Women’s Team Scores After Day 1:

T-1: Niagara University — 74

T-1: 1Fairfield University — 74

3: Mount Saint Mary’s — 60

4: Marist College Swimming/Diving — 58

T-5: Sacred Heart University — 56

T-5: Canisius University — 56

7: Iona University — 48

8: Siena College — 42

9: Rider University — 40

10: Merrimack College — 28

11: Saint Peters University — 24

12: Manhattan University — 20

Men’s Team Scores After Day 1: (not final because of timing system error)

1: Fairfield University — 109

2: Iona University — 97

3: Rider University — 88

3: Marist College — 88

4: Canisius University — 67

5: Niagara University — 66

6: Mount Saint Mary’s — 58

7: Manhattan University — 44

8: Saint Peters University — 36