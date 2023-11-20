Sprinter Dar Lavrenko (2025) to Remain In-state with Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mountain View, California’s Dar Lavrenko has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am proud to announce that I have achieved a significant milestone. My verbal commitment to UC Berkeley where I will continue swimming as a D1 athlete in one of the best swim programs available. Coach Jose, thank you for all your time, energy and dedication you have given me. Thank you to my parents for always being there and supporting me. Thank you to my friends who have kept me sane even through the roughest of days. And thank you Abby for adding color to my world. Next goal: Olympic Games Go bears 🐻”

Lavrenko is a junior at Mountain View High School; he swims year-round with the club team Los Altos Mountain View Aquatics Club. A sprint specialist, he came in 2nd in the 100 free (45.06) and 6th in the 50 free (21.02) at the 2023 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships before going on to the California State Meet and placing 11th (45.54) and 8th (20.78) in the respective events. He earned a PB in the 100 in prelims.

He had a successful long course season, beginning with PBs in the 50/100 free, 50 back, 50/100 breast, and 50/100 fly at George Haines International Swim Meet. At Roseville Sectionals, he lowered his times in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly and added new PBs in the 200 free and 200 fly. He won the 100 fly and 200 IM at Far Westerns (the latter with a PB), then wrapped up the summer at Junior Nationals in Irvine where he competed in the 50 free (20th), 100 free (16th), and 100 fly (96th in prelims) and clocked new PBs in all three events (23.31/50.99 in the free and 56.37 in the fly). He also time trialed the 200 free and scored a PB of 1:57.95.

Lavrenko will join the Golden Bears with #7 Norvin Clontz, #15 Caiden Bowers, #20 Kenneth Barnicle, Ian Platts-Mills, Julien Rosseau, and Andrew Shackell.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.72

100 free – 45.06

100 fly – 51.57

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.