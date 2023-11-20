Canadian National Teamer Bailey O’Regan Decommits from Kentucky; Signs NLI with Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bailey O’Regan, who had originally announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky has signed an NLI to swim and study at Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Stanford University! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for their endless support on this journey! I can’t wait to get on the farm! GO TREES🌲❤️ Thank you to all the amazing people I’ve met during this process :)”

O’Regan grew up in Toronto, Canada but moved to Sarasota in January 2022. She had spent 3 months training in Sarasota during COVID (Canada was locked down) and “loved the program.” Her family decided to make the move to Florida “for my mom’s work in Oncology at Johnson & Johnson as she needed to be in the US for domestic travel purposes. We loved Sarasota so we decided we would move there and we have been in Sarasota since!”

O’Regan swam for the Etobicoke Swim Club (Eswim) in Canada under Kevin Thorburn before his passing and then under Rob Novak until she moved south. Now, she trains with the Sarasota Sharks under Brent Arckey. She is a member of the Canadian National Team and she represented her country at the 2023 World Open Water Championships in Fukuoka (in the 10km, 5km, 1.5km relay) and at the 2023 PanAm Games in Chile (in the 10km).

O’Regan had a very strong long course season this past year, placing in the top-8 of the mile, the 400 free, and the 400 IM at Futures, and in all of her events at Orlando Sectionals (200/400/1500 free and 200/400 IM). She earned PBs of 2:03.49/4:16.39/8:49.39/17:01.40 in the free events, 2:19.88 in the 200 fly, and 2:19.94/4:48.19 in the IMs.

Outside of the pool, O’Regan (who will be 18 in January) is “a huge Taylor Swift fan!” and the older sister of Ridley O’Regan (15), who also swims with the Sarasota Sharks, and Max O’Regan (14), who plays on the Florida State 2009 AAA hockey team. Both her parents went to school in Canada at Western Ontario, home of the Mustangs hockey team. (Editor’s note!).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:44.72

500 free – 4:47.37

200 free – 1:50.61

400 IM – 4:18.09

200 IM – 2:04.32

O’Regan will join Levenia Sim, Emily Thompson, Annika Parkhe, Lila Heffernan, Addison Sauickie, and diver Anna Lemkin in the Cardinal class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.