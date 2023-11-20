2023 Golden Goggle Awards – Live Recap

2023 Golden Goggle Awards
- November 19, 2023
- Los Angeles, California
- Digital Program
- 2023 Nominees
- SwimSwam Official Ballot
The 2023 Golden Goggle Awards are being held tonight in Los Angeles, California. The event is being held at the JW Marriott at LA Live, and most of the Team USA World Championship members from Fukuoka will be in attendance. This year’s edition of the awards will mark the 19th anniversary, and you can watch all the action live on the USA Swimming YouTube channel.
Event Livestream
It’s important to note that these awards are largely based on performances from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
This year’s ceremony will start off with the Male Race of the Year followed by the Female Race of the Year awards. After those two awards, they will announce the Breakout Performer of the Year before breaking for a 45-minute dinner break. After the conclusion of dinner, the remaining awards will be given out in the following order:
- Relay Performance of the Year
- Foundation Impact Award
- USA Swimming Impact Award
- Coach of the Year
- Perseverance Award
- Alumni of the Year
- Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year
- Male Athlete of the Year
- Female Athlete of the Year
Notably, the ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Last year, Florida-trained athletes Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke were named the winners of the award. They are both nominated again this year, as Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Katie Grimes are among the nominees for the women’s award. Ryan Murphy, Jack Alexy, and Carson Foster join Finke as the nominees for the men’s award.
Male Race of the Year
- Nominees: Bobby Finke (1500m Freestyle), Jack Alexy (100m Freestyle), Ryan Murphy (100m Backstroke)
Female Race of the Year
- Nominees: Kate Douglass (200m IM), Katie Ledecky (1500m Freestyle), Katie Grimes (10k Open Water)
Breakout Performer of the Year
- Nominees: Thomas Heilman, Jack Alexy, Dare Rose, Katie Grimes
Relay Performance of the Year
- Nominees: 4x100m Women’s Medley Relay, 4x100m Men’s Medley Relay, 4x200m Women’s Freestyle Relay
Foundation Impact Award
USA Swimming Impact Award
Coach of the Year
- Nominees: Todd DeSorbo, Anthony Nesty, Dave Durden, Ron Aitken, Bob Bowman
Perseverance Award
- Nominees: Lydia Jacoby, Ashley (Twichell) Wall
Alumni of the Year
Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year
- Nominees: Katie Grimes, Mariah Denigan
Male Athlete of the Year
- Nominees: Ryan Murphy, Bobby Finke, Jack Alexy, Carson Foster
Female Athlete of the Year
- Nominees: Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, Katie Grimes
How many years is Grimes breaking out? Her medal haul was better last year.
Why is there no 18u male and female swimmer of the year award
Because it’s too complicated.
How young you want to make it?
12/13 yo vs 17 yo accomplishments would not be comparable.
My own list:
Male race: Bobby Finke 1500
Female Race: Katie Grimes 10k open water
Break out performer: Jack Alexy
Relay of the year: men’s medley relay
Coach of the year (if we only count American swimmers): Dave Durden
Perseverance award: Ashley Twitchell (not sure why Lydia Jacoby is being nominated)
Male of the year: Ryan Murphy (the only American male swimmer to win individual gold and individual silver at worlds)
Female of the year: Katie Ledecky (the only American female swimmer to win two individual gold at worlds)
Predictions:
Make Race: Finke
Female Race: Ledecky
Breakout Performer: Alexy
Relay: Men’s Medley
Coach: Durden
Perseverance: Wall
Open Water: Grimes
Make: Finke
Female: Douglass