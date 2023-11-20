2023 Golden Goggle Awards – Live Recap

2023 Golden Goggle Awards

The 2023 Golden Goggle Awards are being held tonight in Los Angeles, California. The event is being held at the JW Marriott at LA Live, and most of the Team USA World Championship members from Fukuoka will be in attendance. This year’s edition of the awards will mark the 19th anniversary, and you can watch all the action live on the USA Swimming YouTube channel.

Event Livestream

It’s important to note that these awards are largely based on performances from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

This year’s ceremony will start off with the Male Race of the Year followed by the Female Race of the Year awards. After those two awards, they will announce the Breakout Performer of the Year before breaking for a 45-minute dinner break. After the conclusion of dinner, the remaining awards will be given out in the following order:

Relay Performance of the Year

Foundation Impact Award

USA Swimming Impact Award

Coach of the Year

Perseverance Award

Alumni of the Year

Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Notably, the ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Last year, Florida-trained athletes Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke were named the winners of the award. They are both nominated again this year, as Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Katie Grimes are among the nominees for the women’s award. Ryan Murphy, Jack Alexy, and Carson Foster join Finke as the nominees for the men’s award.

Male Race of the Year

Female Race of the Year

Breakout Performer of the Year

Relay Performance of the Year

Nominees: 4x100m Women’s Medley Relay, 4x100m Men’s Medley Relay, 4x200m Women’s Freestyle Relay

Foundation Impact Award

USA Swimming Impact Award

Coach of the Year

Nominees: Todd DeSorbo, Anthony Nesty, Dave Durden, Ron Aitken, Bob Bowman

Perseverance Award

Nominees: Lydia Jacoby, Ashley (Twichell) Wall

Alumni of the Year

Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year

Nominees: Katie Grimes, Mariah Denigan

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year