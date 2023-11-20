Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Golden Goggle Awards – Live Recap

Comments: 5
by Sean Griffin

November 19th, 2023

2023 Golden Goggle Awards

The 2023 Golden Goggle Awards are being held tonight in Los Angeles, California. The event is being held at the JW Marriott at LA Live, and most of the Team USA World Championship members from Fukuoka will be in attendance. This year’s edition of the awards will mark the 19th anniversary, and you can watch all the action live on the USA Swimming YouTube channel.

Event Livestream

It’s important to note that these awards are largely based on performances from the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

This year’s ceremony will start off with the Male Race of the Year followed by the Female Race of the Year awards. After those two awards, they will announce the Breakout Performer of the Year before breaking for a 45-minute dinner break. After the conclusion of dinner, the remaining awards will be given out in the following order:

  • Relay Performance of the Year
  • Foundation Impact Award
  • USA Swimming Impact Award
  • Coach of the Year
  • Perseverance Award
  • Alumni of the Year
  • Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year
  • Male Athlete of the Year
  • Female Athlete of the Year

Notably, the ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Last year, Florida-trained athletes Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke were named the winners of the award. They are both nominated again this year, as Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Katie Grimes are among the nominees for the women’s award. Ryan Murphy, Jack Alexy, and Carson Foster join Finke as the nominees for the men’s award.

Male Race of the Year

Female Race of the Year

Breakout Performer of the Year

Relay Performance of the Year

  • Nominees: 4x100m Women’s Medley Relay, 4x100m Men’s Medley Relay, 4x200m Women’s Freestyle Relay

Foundation Impact Award

 

USA Swimming Impact Award

 

Coach of the Year

  • Nominees: Todd DeSorbo, Anthony Nesty, Dave Durden, Ron Aitken, Bob Bowman

Perseverance Award

  • Nominees: Lydia Jacoby, Ashley (Twichell) Wall

Alumni of the Year

 

Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

5
Troyy
1 minute ago

How many years is Grimes breaking out? Her medal haul was better last year.

DPR
6 minutes ago

Why is there no 18u male and female swimmer of the year award

Pieter H
Reply to  DPR
13 seconds ago

Because it’s too complicated.

How young you want to make it?

12/13 yo vs 17 yo accomplishments would not be comparable.

Pieter H
16 minutes ago

My own list:

Male race: Bobby Finke 1500

Female Race: Katie Grimes 10k open water

Break out performer: Jack Alexy

Relay of the year: men’s medley relay

Coach of the year (if we only count American swimmers): Dave Durden

Perseverance award: Ashley Twitchell (not sure why Lydia Jacoby is being nominated)

Male of the year: Ryan Murphy (the only American male swimmer to win individual gold and individual silver at worlds)

Female of the year: Katie Ledecky (the only American female swimmer to win two individual gold at worlds)

Justhereforfun
34 minutes ago

Predictions:
Make Race: Finke
Female Race: Ledecky
Breakout Performer: Alexy
Relay: Men’s Medley
Coach: Durden
Perseverance: Wall
Open Water: Grimes
Make: Finke
Female: Douglass

