Connecticut HS Champ and 2024 “Best of the Rest” Payton Foster Commits to Harvard

Payton Foster from Riverside, Connecticut, has committed to the application process* at Harvard University for the fall of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who have helped me along the way! Go Crimson ❤️❤️❤️”

Foster swims for Greenwich High School, where she is a senior, and Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. An IM and mid-distance freestyle specialist, she is a “Best of the Rest” commit on our list of top-20 girls from the high school class of 2024.

At the 2023 Connecticut High School Open State Championships, Foster won the 200 IM (2:00.81) and the 500 free (4:51.89). She also anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (23.20) and the runner-up 400 free relay (51.69). Her 500 free time was a PB by 3.7 seconds. Her best 200 IM dates from her sophomore year at high school States.

This summer, she earned PBs in the 200 IM (2:16.57) and 400 IM (4:53.42) at NCSA Summer Championships, where she placed 7th and 17th respectively. She also finaled in the 200 back (2:16.41).

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.35

400 IM – 4:12.94

200 back – 1:58.69

200 free – 1:48.43

500 free – 4:51.89

Foster’s best times would score in the A finals of the 200/400 IM and 200 back and the B finals of the 200/500 free at Ivy League Women’s Championships. She will join the Crimson’s class of 2028 with Gabi Augustyn and Kenzie Padilla.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

