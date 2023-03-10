US Open Qualifier and Four Sport Athlete Kenzi Padilla (2024) Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kenzie Padilla of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim and study at Harvard University beginning in the fall of 2024. Along with her swimming accolades, Padilla has competed in track, cross-country, and pentathlons.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to study and swim at Harvard University!! I am so excited to pursue my academic interests and continue my athletic adventures at a school that offers such a great balance of both. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for encouraging and supporting me over the years. I can’t wait to be a part of such a supportive and hard working team! Go Crimson!! ”

Padilla is finishing up her junior year at Phoenixville Area High School and swims year-round for Upper Main Line YMCA. In addition to swimming, Padilla has run for her high school track and cross-country teams, competing at the New Balance National Outdoor Track Championships in the mile, and leading her cross-country team to third place at Pennsylvania State Championships this past fall. She has also tried her hand at pentathlons; she competed at the 2022 National Championships and qualified for the USA World Junior Team.

Evidently, Padilla’s athletic prowess extends from the track to the pool. During the 2022 season, she qualified for the US Open in her 100-meter butterfly (1:02.06), and finaled at Winter Junior National Championships East in the same event, placing 20th in 55.23. She swam her best time in the 100-yard butterfly just this past month at the PIAA District I Girls Championships where she was runner-up in 54.61

Padilla also hit best times in her sprint freestyle events, swimming a 51.54 100-yard free at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships, and a 1:50.45 200-yard free at the 2023 PAC Girls Champs meet.

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 24.60

100 free — 51.54

200 free — 1:50.45

500 free — 4:57.63

100 fly — 54.61

200 fly — 2:05.06

At the 2023 Women’s Ivy League Championships, Harvard had a tough loss to Princeton, with a final score of 1480-1254. Despite this year’s loss, the Crimson women’s team has 15 total Ivy League Championship titles to their name, and most recently won in 2022.

At the 2023 Ivy League Championships, Padilla would have finaled in both butterfly events, and the 100-yard free. Harvard will have a pretty strong butterfly roster come 2024, as they will only graduate out one or two of their 2023 Ivy League finalists across the butterfly events.

Padilla’s highest placing event would have been the 100-yard fly, where her best time of 54.61 would have landed her in 12th place. Freshman Sydney Lu was runner-up in the event in a 52.31, and also swam the butterfly leg for Harvard’s championship-winning 400-yard medley relay. Of the three other Crimson finalists, Padilla’s time would have been third fastest, putting her out of the running for a medley relay spot.

Her second highest scoring event would have been the 200-yard fly, with her 2:05.06 placing 21st, and three other Harvard finalists in the event. Her 100-yard freestyle would have just snuck into finals, placing 23rd, but her 51.54 is about a second slow of getting her a relay spot for the Crimson.

Padilla joins IMer Payton Foster, freestyler Kaylee McDonald, and breaststroker Gabi Augustyn for the Harvard class of 2028.

