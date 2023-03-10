Race Video Of Kaylee McKeown’s 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- LCM (50m)
Race Video courtesy of BairnOwl YouTube channel.
While competing on day one of the 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships, unrested multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown broke the World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke.
McKeown crushed a time of 2:03.14 for gold, beating the field by over 7 seconds. In doing so, McKeown overtook the previous World Record mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books in the semi-final of this event at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.
|SMITH’S PREVIOUS WR
|MCKEOWN’S NEW WR
|29.06
|29.34
|31.31
|31.39
|31.47
|31.11
|31.51
|31.3
|2:03.35
|2:03.14
Entering this meet, 21-year-old McKeown’s lifetime best rested at the 2:04.28 national record she produced at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials. That rendered her the world’s 3rd fastest performer in history behind the aforementioned Smith and American Missy Franklin.
McKeown is already the World Record holder in the 100m back as well, owning that mark at the 57.45 she produced in 2021 as well. She is also the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events.
You can read more about McKeown’s World Record here.
That has got to be the worst meet announcer in history to not bring attention to world record pace and the world record final time!
This is the most casual atmosphere that I’ve seen a WR broken in – No coach, athlete or spectator reactions to speak of. Love it
Incredible, but where on earth were the spectators???
This is a 2nd tier event, a State Championships. Other than coaches/competitors and officials; the only others likely to be present may be parents of age group competitors.
Wow. That was a brilliantly executed race.
McKeown also becomes the first swimmer to break a World Record concurrent with a Sting song playing over the stadium audio system.
espn stat
It looks like she could go quicker too!