Race Video Of Kaylee McKeown’s 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

SwimSwam Preview

Start List

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 NSW State Open Championships

Race Video courtesy of BairnOwl YouTube channel.

While competing on day one of the 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships, unrested multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown broke the World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke.

McKeown crushed a time of 2:03.14 for gold, beating the field by over 7 seconds. In doing so, McKeown overtook the previous World Record mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books in the semi-final of this event at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

SMITH’S PREVIOUS WR MCKEOWN’S NEW WR 29.06 29.34 31.31 31.39 31.47 31.11 31.51 31.3 2:03.35 2:03.14

Entering this meet, 21-year-old McKeown’s lifetime best rested at the 2:04.28 national record she produced at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials. That rendered her the world’s 3rd fastest performer in history behind the aforementioned Smith and American Missy Franklin.

McKeown is already the World Record holder in the 100m back as well, owning that mark at the 57.45 she produced in 2021 as well. She is also the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events.

You can read more about McKeown’s World Record here.