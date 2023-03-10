Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Race Video Of Kaylee McKeown’s 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record

Comments: 7

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
  • Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Site
  • SwimSwam Preview
  • Start List
  • Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 NSW State Open Championships

Race Video courtesy of BairnOwl YouTube channel.

While competing on day one of the 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships, unrested multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown broke the World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke.

McKeown crushed a time of 2:03.14 for gold, beating the field by over 7 seconds. In doing so, McKeown overtook the previous World Record mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books in the semi-final of this event at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju.

SMITH’S PREVIOUS WR MCKEOWN’S NEW WR
29.06 29.34
31.31 31.39
31.47 31.11
31.51 31.3
2:03.35 2:03.14

Entering this meet, 21-year-old McKeown’s lifetime best rested at the 2:04.28 national record she produced at the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials.  That rendered her the world’s 3rd fastest performer in history behind the aforementioned Smith and American Missy Franklin.

McKeown is already the World Record holder in the 100m back as well, owning that mark at the 57.45 she produced in 2021 as well. She is also the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events.

You can read more about McKeown’s World Record here.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Leo
2 minutes ago

That has got to be the worst meet announcer in history to not bring attention to world record pace and the world record final time!

0
0
Reply
Jackman
20 minutes ago

This is the most casual atmosphere that I’ve seen a WR broken in – No coach, athlete or spectator reactions to speak of. Love it

0
0
Reply
Canaswim
41 minutes ago

Incredible, but where on earth were the spectators???

1
0
Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  Canaswim
19 minutes ago

This is a 2nd tier event, a State Championships. Other than coaches/competitors and officials; the only others likely to be present may be parents of age group competitors.

1
0
Reply
Joel Lin
1 hour ago

Wow. That was a brilliantly executed race.

McKeown also becomes the first swimmer to break a World Record concurrent with a Sting song playing over the stadium audio system.

6
-4
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Joel Lin
1 hour ago

espn stat

4
0
Reply
Pullbuoy
Reply to  Joel Lin
45 minutes ago

It looks like she could go quicker too!

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Pullbuoy
0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!