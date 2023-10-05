Junior National Teamer Addison Sauickie Flips Commitment from USC to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top recruits in the high school class of 2024 has changed her commitment.

US Junior National Teamer Addison Sauickie, an honorable mention top 20 recruit in the class, has verbally committed to Stanford after initially committing to USC last fall. She was originally the Trojans’ first announced 2024 commit.

While Stanford and USC are currently in the same conference, the Pac-12, by the time Sauickie arrives on campus, the Pac-12 as we know it won’t exist, and USC will be in the Big Ten and Stanford in the ACC.

Primarily a middle-distance freestyler, Sauickie qualified for the US Junior National Team in the 200 free and 400 free in long course. Her 1:57.98 in the 200 at the World Junior Championships in September led to a gold medal and inclusion in the conversation for a spot on next summer’s Olympic Team.

Time Progression from USC Commitment to Stanford Commitment

Best LCM times:

50 free – 25.49 (unchanged)

100 free – 55.66 –>55.58

200 free – 1:59.45 –>1:57.98

400 free – 4:13.54 –>4:08.94

800 free – 8:54.00 –>8:50.61

200 back – 2:14.68 (unchanged)

100 back – 1:03.26 (unchanged)

100 fly – 1:00.86 –>1:00.38

Best SCY times:

100 free – 49.78 –>48.90

200 free – 1:46.50 –>1:45.38

500 free – 4:47.23 –>4:46.79

1000 free – 10:10.96 –>10:00.76

1650 free – 16:38.84 (unchanged)

100 fly – 55.28

Sauickie trains with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, which is home swimmers like World Champion teenager Summer McIntosh, so after a fall high school championship, they focus a lot of training and competition on long course. That means Sauickie’s times in yards are probably not reflective of her abilities there.

Even so, her best short course time in the 200 free would have made the A-Final at last year’s ACC Championships.

Stanford is in rebuilding mode after losing three superstars in Regan Smith, Taylor Ruck, and Claire Curzan over the last 18 months. Curzan’s departure came after Sauickie’s original commitment to USC, so that would have freed up additional scholarship money for the Cardinal.

Sauickie’s arrival will coincide with the return of Olympic champion Torrie Huske from a redshirt year and as part of a very good class that includes Emily Thompson, Levenia Sim, Annika Parkhe and Lila Heffernan.

