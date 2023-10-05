Towson Set To Open 2023-24 Season Against La Salle, George Mason At Burdick Pool

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams commence the 2023 campaign with a pair of dual meets at Burdick Pool. The Tigers host La Salle on Friday, Oct. 6 before facing George Mason on Saturday. Diving will start at noon on Friday, with swimming set for 2:00 p.m. Diving is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, with swimming slated for noon.

Admission for all Towson home meets at Burdick Pool is free.

Live results are available on the Meet Mobile app.

The start of the 2023-24 season marks the first time since the 2018-19 season that both Towson programs opened the season at home. The women’s team opened the 2021-22 season at Burdick Pool against James Madison.

SEASON OUTLOOK

The Towson women’s team is coming off a fifth-place finish at the conference championship meet in 2022-23. Rising sophomore Ally Frame is the reigning champion in the 100 back and took bronze in the 200 back. Diver Shannon Parrau narrowly missed the podium in the 1m dive with a score of 266.45 in her first year. Four newcomers join 24 returners on the 2023-24 roster.

The Tigers’ men’s squad enters the season following a third-place finish at the CAA Championships last season. Seven newcomers join the team, accompanying 16 returners from last season. The two swimmers accounting for Towson’s four gold medal finishes at the 2022-23 conference championship meet. Brian Benzing took gold in the 100 fly, 100 breast and 200 IM while breaking the all-time conference record in the 100 breast and 200 IM. He is the three-time defending CAA Swimmer of the Year, two-time CAA Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet and two-time Honorable Mention All-America. Michael Fazio is the two-time defending 50 free champion in the CAA and won the 100 free in 2021.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

La Salle’s women’s team is coming off an eighth-place finish at last year’s A-10 Championship meet. The Explorers’ men’s squad took seventh at the meet.

George Mason’s men’s squad placed second overall, while their women’s team finished fifth at the A-10 Championships last February.

CAPTAIN’S ORDERS

Second-year head coach Anthony Bruno has named the captains for the 2023-24 seasons.

Women’s captains: Hayley Beutel, Tiffany Matulis and Bridget Thomas.

Men’s captains: TJ Bearor, Brian Benzing and Evan Bota.