Olympic Trials Qualifier Bucky Gettys (2025) Sends Verbal Commitment to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Round Rock, Texas, native Bucky Gettys has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas A&M University beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He wrote on social media:

“I am blessed and privileged to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and my faith for allowing me this opportunity. I can’t wait for the next four years at TAMU! Gig’em 👍🏼”

Gettys attends Round Rock High School, where he is a junior. He does his club swimming with Texas Gold in Austin and specializes in distance freestyle. An Olympic Trials qualifier in the 800/1500 free, we named him to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

He had a successful outing at the 2023 College Station Sectionals, at which he produced his best-ever SCY times in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free. There, in his future home pool, he came in 5th in the 500 free, 4th in the 1000 free, and 6th in the 1650 free. His times in those events (4:24/9:14/15:28) represented year-over-year improvements of 4.0, 4.5, and 11.5 seconds, respectively.

In long-course season, Gettys dropped 4.2, 4.4, and 6.2 seconds in the 400/800/1500 free at Summer Junior Nationals, placing 19th in the 400 (3:57.11), 9th in the 800 (8:09.33), and 10th in the 1500 (15:37.44), and qualifying for 2024 Trials in the 800/1500.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:24.75

1000 free – 9:14.89

1650 free – 15:28.66

Gettys will take the baton from Trey Dickey, the Aggies’ top distance freestyler, who is in his junior year in 2023-24. He will overlap with Turkish freestyler Batuhan Filiz. A&M men came in 4th at the 2023 SEC Championships

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.