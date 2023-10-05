NCHSAA 4A Diving Champion Will Sullivan Verbally Commits to Harvard for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The 2023 North Carolina 4A Diving Champion, Will Sullivan has announced his intent to dive at Harvard University following his graduation from Middle Creek High School next spring. Sullivan also trains with the North Carolina Diving Club. He is the Middle Creek High School’s all-time 11-dive record holder with his score of 516.85 from last season.

“I chose Harvard for the incredible balance of academics and athletics; this paired with the phenomenal coaching staff made it clear to me that Harvard was where I had to be. The team culture is also unmatched, and I can’t wait to join the brotherhood.”

After finishing fourth as a sophomore in 2022, Sullivan easily led the field at the 2023 NCHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving Championships, claiming his first state title at the meet. When he arrives at Harvard next fall, he will be helping fill the diving void left by current senior Luke Foster, who was also an NCHSAA 4A Diving Champion prior to attending Harvard.

Outside of high school competition, Sullivan has seen success at the national level, finishing as a quarterfinalist at the 2021 USA Diving Junior National Championships. At that meet, he finished ninth on the 1-meter board for 14-15 boys and added a twenty-seventh place finish on the 3-meter in the same age group.

Harvard finished as the 2023 Ivy League conference champions, finishing well ahead of runner-ups Princeton. Harvard’s top finish came on the 1-meter board, with sophomore Adam Wesson claiming silver. Foster, Raphael Tourette, and Denny Guilia-Janovski also scored in the A-final of the event. Wesson went on to qualify for the NCAA Championships on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Harvard’s diving program is currently led by Matt O’Neill, who took over the program in the spring of 2019. Since joining the Crimson, Harvard has sent numerous divers to the NCAA Championships, with four athletes across the men’s and women’s teams qualifying last season.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.