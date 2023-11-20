Mikayla Tan, Raya Mellott Post Impressive Breaststroke Times at Joyce Lanphere Invite

2023 Joyce Lanphere Invitation

November 4-5, 2023

Rinconada Park Pool, Palo Alto, California

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Joyce Lanphere Invitational”

Two of the highlights of the meet came on the girl’s side of the fifteen and over age group, with fifteen year old Mikayla Tan of Dart Swimming and sixteen-year-old Raya Mellot of Crow Canyon Country Club both putting up multiple impressive performances.

For Tan, the biggest swim of the day came in the 200 breast, where she hit a new lifetime best of 2:11.87 on her way to a second place finish in the event. That performance knocked nearly two full seconds off of her lifetime best entering the meet. That time also moves her into the top one hundred all time for the 15-16 age group, ranking her sixty-fifth. Tan also added lifetime bests in the 100 free (52.61) and 200 IM (2:01.36).

While Tan finished second in the 200 breast, it was Mellott who finished with the fastest time of the meet as part of her sweep of the breaststroke events. In the 200, Mellott claimed the top spot in 2:09.77 while she took the win in the 100 breast with a time of 1:00.15.

While Mellott was off of her lifetime bests in both events, she currently stands as the fastest 100 breaststroker in the class of 2025. The eighth ranked recruit in the class of 2025, Mellott is committed to Virginia for next fall.

On the boy’s side of the meet, DART Swimming’s Aidan Collins went a perfect five for five on best times, winning multiple events in the process. The fourteen year old broke 50.0 in the 100 fly for the first time, touching at 49.77 to win the event in finals. He also claimed the top spot in the 100 breast, winning that event in 58.32.

Entering the meet, Collins had never even been below 51.0 in the 100 fly, with his lifetime best standing at 51.41 from last March. During prelims, he shaved over a second off of that time to touch in 50.57. His 49.77 from finals now makes him the forty-seventh fastest all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Other Notable Performers