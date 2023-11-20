Canada Chooses Toronto to Host 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Swimming Trials

The 2028 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Swimming Trials will return to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center from June 2-8. The meet will be Canada’s primary selection event for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The crowned-jewel of Canadian swimming infrastructure, 2028 will be the venue’s third hosting opportunity since opening in September 2014. The pool hosted the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials in 2016 and 2021 as well. The 2024 event will go to the Montreal Olympic Park (capacity 3,012).

The Aquatics Centre originally held 6,000 spectators for the 2015 Pan American Games and Parapan American Games, and was reduced to 3,500 spectators thereafter. It is part of a $205 million, 312,000 square foot facility that besides two 10-lane 50 meter pools and a separate diving well also houses a four court gymnasium and 200 meter track.

The adjacent field house, which hosted fencing and the fencing portion of the modern pentathlon at the 2015 Games, seats 2,000 people. That facility is now home to the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The venue is located on the University of Toronto campus, which contributed $30 million to the venue via a student levy. The venue is the most expensive project for ‘amateur sport’ in Canadian history.

The pool is used as the training ground of Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Ontario and one of many used by the North York Aquatic Club.

Besides Olympic Trials, the venue has also played host to Canadian Swimming Trials in 2014, 2019, and 2023. It has also hosted several international competitions, including the 2017 North American Indigenous Games, the 2017 Invictus Games, and a stop of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup Series.

Two current World Records were set in the TPASC – Summer McIntosh’s 400 meter IM in long course and Katie Ledecky’s 1500 meter freestyle in short course.

Swimming Canada says that it plans to announce the full schedule for the 2025-2028 quad in early 2024.

Canada won 6 medals in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Only the US, Australia, Great Britain, and Italy won more medals. That included a gold medal and an Americas Record in the 100 fly from Maggie MacNeil.