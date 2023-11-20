Shareef Elaydi Swims 48.16 100 Fly for 5th All-Time 13-14 Boys

2023 Folsom Senior Classic

November 10-12

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 Folsom Senior Classic

After a summer of storming the age group rankings, Shareef Elaydi of Santa Clara Swim Club continues to improve. The 14-year-old posted best times in the 100 free (45.72), 100 breast (56.74), 200 breast (2:03.24), 100 fly (48.16), 200 IM (1:50.65), and 400 IM (3:59.35) at the 2023 Folsom Senior Classic.

That 100 free is a huge breakthrough for Elaydi, whose previous best stood at 47.69, set last March. With that swim he vaults into the top 100 all-time ranking for 13-14 boys, sitting at 29th. He also cracked the top 100 list for the first time in the 200 breast (31st) and 400 IM (57th-tie).

This summer, Elaydi became the 4th fastest performer of all-time for 13-14 boys in the 100 meter fly. He’s now nearly matched that in yards, moving up from 22nd to 5th to sit behind Thomas Heilman, Michael Andrew, Tim Wu, and Andrei Minakov.

Elaydi’s 13-year-old teammate Aiden Zhou also hit a number of best times, cracking 22 for the first time in the 50 free (21.88), 1:47 in the 200 free (1:45.84), and 54 in the 100 fly (52.93). Zhou also improved his times in the 100 free (48.60) and 100 back (53.01).

On the girls’ side, another 14-year-old Santa Clara swimmer Mia Su dropped 0.38 seconds to clock 1:02.43 in the 100 breast. Su qualified for Olympic Trials in the 200 breast last July.

USC commit (high school class of 2025) Campbell McKean also made a splash with a pair of new best times in the breaststroke events. Before this meet, his best efforts were 57.18 and 2:04.87 in the 100 and 200. He dropped all the way to 54.21 and 1:59.63, becoming an even more versatile talent. He was also within striking distance of his best times in the 200 IM (1:47.02) and 400 IM (3:52.31), and went his first sub-47 time in the 100 free (45.08).

Other Highlights: