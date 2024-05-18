Ella Jansen Scratches 2 Fly and 8 Free on Day 6 of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

DAY 6 SCHEDULE

Women’s Para 100 Back

Men’s Para 100 Back

Women’s Open 200 Fly

Men’s Open 200 IM

Men’s Open 50 Free

Women’s 800 Free (earlier heats)

A top-ten seed in two events this morning, Ella Jansen has opted not to swim either. She scratches out the 200 fly, where she was the 3rd seed, and she also drops the 800 free, where she was the 4th seed.

To say Ella Jansen has had a meet of near-misses would be underselling it. After entering the week as the #2 seed in the 400 free and with an entry time already under the Olympic Qualifying Time, Jansen’s ticket seemed all but punched. However, swims aren’t done on paper, and unfortunately, things have not gone as Jansen has hoped.

She withdrew from the finals of the 400 free after placing 9th in the morning. She placed an agonizing 5th in the 200 free, missing out on a (near) automatic relay berth. In the 400 IM, she finished 2nd but was unable to replicate her seed time of 4:37.35, hitting the wall .35 off the OQT with a swim of 4:38.88.

With her withdrawal from both of her events this morning, she has just the 200 IM remaining on her schedule, where she is the 5th seed behind Summer McIntosh, Sydney Pickrem, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Ashley McMillan. If the 200 IM does not offer Jansen a ticket to Paris, she does still have a path to the Olympics as Priority 3 in the Canadian Olympic Qualification guide states that the runner-up in the event can be named to the team as long as they have the OQT from within the qualification period.

Runner-up in the 200 free, Patrick Hussey has also dropped both of his events this morning. He pulled out of the 200 IM, where he was the 8th seed, and the 50 free, where he was the 15th seed. Hussey, who likely earned a relay berth in the 4×200 free, has the 100 fly remaining on his docket. This event starts tomorrow, and he is entered as the #4 seed behind the likes of Josh Liendo, Ilya Kharun, and Finlay Konx.

Like Jansen, Mabel Zavaros has dropped the 800 free finals, which she would have swum this evening. Zavaros was the #2 seed in the 800 but opted to swim the 200 fly this morning. With Jansen’s withdrawal from the fly, Zavaros is now the # 4 seed and will have a lane next to McIntosh this morning.

ALL TOP 30 SCRATCHES