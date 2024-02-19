Caeleb And Meghan Dressel Welcome Baby Boy August Wilder

American Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan Dressel welcomed their first child into the world.

Baby August Wilder Dressel was born on February 17th, weighing 8 lbs, 10 ounces.

Dressel took to social media to convey his awe and excitement.

“Our baby boy came bursting into our arms on Saturday morning after a very swift and powerful labor.

“Mom and Dad were in it together, and we had the intervention free birth that we had so hoped and prepared for. It was more raw, incredible and beautiful than we ever could have dreamed of, and brought us this perfect, healthy, chunky baby boy.

“God is so good! We are still at a loss for words over it all🤍

“August, you have forever changed our world and our hearts. We love you so so much little man”

Meghan and Caeleb have been in a relationship since 2013 when they were both teenagers as they trained under the same high school program Bolles Sharks. Although the two went spent their high school years together, they went to rival colleges. Caeleb went on to swim at Florida while Meghan went on to attend Florida State.

The Dressels got married back in February of 2021, after getting engaged in November of 2019. They revealed last October they were expecting a boy.

In the pool, Dressel most recently raced at the at the Florida Invitational earlier this month where he produced a lifetime best of 1:32.57 in the SCY 200 freestyle.