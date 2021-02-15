A Very Valentines Wedding: Caeleb And Meghan Dressel Tie The Knot

Caeleb and Meghan (née Haila) Dressel shared photos of the Valentines-weekend wedding that took place on February 13th, 2021. The couple who have been dating since back in 2013 got married in their home state of Florida.

The Dressels swam together as high schoolers with the Bolles School Sharks club program. Both Caeleb and Meghan announced in the fall of 2013 that they would both be staying in-state for their collegiate careers. Caeleb went on to swim at the University of Florida in Gainesville while Meghan made the move to Tallahassee to represent the Florida State Seminoles.

Caeleb Dressel picked up a total of 10 national titles throughout his 4 years as a Florida Gator, winning 4 straight 50 freestyle titles (2015/16/17/18), 3 100 freestyle titles (2016/17/18), 2 100 butterfly titles (2017/18), and a 4×50 freestyle title (2018). Along with 10 golds, he won silver in the 100 fly (2016), 4×50 freestyle (2017), and 4×100 freestyle (2017/18), and bronze in the 4×100 free (2016) and 4×100 medley (2018).

Along with his success in the NCAA, Dressel has been a force to be reckoned with on the international scene for years. Dressel won 2 Olympic gold in 2016 as a part of the USA’s winning 4×100 freestyle and medley relays. Since then he has won an incredible 23 major international gold medals with 13 coming from the long course world swimming championships, 6 from the short course world swimming championships, 2 from the pan pacific championships.

Dressel has also broken a total of 13 world records (4 long course, 9 short course). 5 of those world records have come from racing at the International Swimming League. In 2019 Dressel broke the short course 50 freestyle WR with a 20.24 en route to winning the league’s first-ever season MVP award. In 2020, he repeated as league MVP and broke 4 world records, (50 freestyle – 20.16, 100 butterfly – 47.78, and 100 IM twice – 49.88, 49.28).

Instead of transitioning to professional swimming like her now-husband, Meghan Dressel followed up her bachelor of science at Florida State with a Masters of Education with a specialty in marriage and family therapy/counseling at the University of Florida. Dressel graduated with her master’s degree in 2020.

Several family members and swimming friends also shared photos of their time at the wedding: