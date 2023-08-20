Caeleb Dressel Posts Gender Reveal Video (It’s a Boy)

After Caeleb Dressel announced last month that his wife, Meghan, is expecting their first child, the couple posted a gender reveal video on Sunday showing that a boy is on the way.

The Dressels got married back in February of 2021, after getting engaged in November of 2019. Their baby boy is due next February.

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic champion and 15-time world champion, appeared on the SwimSwam Podcast this week to detail his journey back to the sport of swimming since his exit from the last year’s World Championships. He most recently competed at US Nationals in Indianapolis this summer and spoke about the fact that he took the time he needed away from the pool.

On the podcast, Dressel mentioned that he had a feeling that his first child might be a girl.

“I think it’s a girl,” Dressel said. “I don’t know why. I just have a feeling that it’s a girl.”

Meghan and Caeleb have been in a relationship since 2013 when they were both teenagers as they trained under the same high school program Bolles Sharks. Although the two went spent their high school years together, they went to rival colleges. Caeleb went on to swim at Florida while Meghan went on to attend Florida State.