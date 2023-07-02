WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Talks to Press for First Time Since 2022 Worlds (FULL INTERVIEW)

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
After a year of silence, 7x Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel spoke to the press at his second swim meet since the 2022 World Championships. Although he didn’t share his reason for departing early from Budapest last summer, Dressel was candid about the fact that he needed time away and took it.
He said he was conflicted by his performances in Indianapolis, on the one hand not being thrilled to be so far away from his personal bests, but on the other hand proud of his results for where he was at and the year he has had.
🙌 Good luck to him. The sport is better with him in it and I just hope he is better with the sport in him (sure sounds like it).
So great to see him so happy. When he said “there are other things that are a lot bigger than swimming” with a grin, it made me think that Meagan might be pregnant.
😭😭😭
He looks so rejuvenated and jovial. Go back and look at some of his interviews at trials last year. He was so exhausted and on edge back then. This break did him a world of good.
I had a coach growing up who took pride in how little breaks he gave his high school athletes. Bragged about it every chance he could. Percentages of attendance meant a lot and individuals who took extended breaks were looked down upon for not being a good teammate. I was one who needed breaks for physical but mostly mental health. After my senior year I hit rock bottom mentally and didn’t really recover until I eventually left the sport and realized I had been running on fumes from trying to work myself dead. Looking back- the ones in the group who took what they needed ended up longer in the sport than those who took those 2-3 years of high… Read more »
This makes me happy. Welcome back Caeleb.
Dressel is such a nice guy, very easy to root for. Sounds like the last year has been quite a journey, so glad to hear he’s doing better
Pat Forde published a nice article for SI about him today also
https://www.si.com/olympics/2023/07/02/caeleb-dressel-usa-championships-return
This Caeleb is so different than the one we saw in interviews between Tokyo and Budapest. He seems so relaxed and carefree, and more in touch with himself. It’s good to have him back and to see that he’s doing good