WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Talks to Press for First Time Since 2022 Worlds (FULL INTERVIEW)

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a year of silence, 7x Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel spoke to the press at his second swim meet since the 2022 World Championships. Although he didn’t share his reason for departing early from Budapest last summer, Dressel was candid about the fact that he needed time away and took it.

He said he was conflicted by his performances in Indianapolis, on the one hand not being thrilled to be so far away from his personal bests, but on the other hand proud of his results for where he was at and the year he has had.