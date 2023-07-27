Caeleb And Meghan Dressel Are Going To Be Parents

Caeleb and Meghan Dressel announced via Instagram Wednesday night, July 26 that they are expecting.

“Mom and Dad ☺️❤️ (It’s ok, you can put comments about my good swimmers)”

Caeleb and Meghan Dressel got married back on February 13, 2021, after getting engaged back in November 2019. This is the first time they are expecting a child.

Meghan Dressel‘s post detailed that the baby is expected in February 2024.

Caeleb Dressel most recently competed at US Nationals in Indianapolis a month ago. That was his first meet in almost a year after departing 2022 Worlds in Budapest early. While at US Nationals, Dressel spoke about the fact that he took the time he needed away from the pool.

Caeleb Dressel has won a total of seven Olympic gold medals as well as 15x LCM World Champion. In addition, he currently holds the most World Records with six total, two LCM records and four SCM records.

Meghan and Caeleb have been in a relationship since 2013 when they were both teenagers as they trained under the same high school program Bolles Sharks. Although the two went to high school together, they went to rival colleges. Caeleb went on to swim at Florida while Meghan went on to attend Florida State.