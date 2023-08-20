AIA Division I Runner-Up Hannah Ernst Joining San Jose State for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Perry High School’s Hannah Ernst is heading to San Jose State this fall to begin her collegiate career. In addition to her time with Perry HS, Ernst also trained with Swim Neptune in the greater Phoenix area.

Ernst is primarily a backstroker. At the 2022 AIA Division I State Championships this past November, Ernst earned a 2nd-place finish in the 100 back, swimming what was then a personal best of 57.15. She then lowered that mark this March, swimming a 56.85 at the 2023 ST Spring Sectionals in Austin. That time now stands as Ernst’s best in the event.

In addition to her 2nd-place finish in the 100 back, Ernst also took 13th in the 200 IM.

Career Bests (Yards):

50 free – 25.38

100 free – 53.82

50 back – 26.90

100 back – 56.85

200 back 2:05.35

100 fly – 1:00.68

200 IM – 2:11.66

Ernst has potential to make an immediate impact for the Spartans. Her personal best in the 100 back would have made her the 4th-fastest swimmer on last year’s roster in the event. She also would have been 4th in the 200 back on last year’s team. Moreover, her backstroke personal bests also would have been fast enough to qualify for the ‘C’ finals in both events at last year’s Mountain West Championships.

Ernst joins Quincy Key, Ashley Jackson, and Dalton Sickon in San Jose State’s 2023 freshmen class. SJSU came in 8th out of 9 teams at the 2023 Mountain West Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.