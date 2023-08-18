Utah Tech Reportedly Hiring BYU Assistant Shawn King As New Head Coach

Utah Tech University is set to announce Shawn King as the new head coach of its swimming & diving program, a source told SwimSwam.

King will make his return to Utah Tech after just two years away, having served as an assistant coach with the program for one season, 2020-21, when the school was still known as Dixie State.

For the past two seasons, King has been an assistant coach at BYU.

King will take over the position previously held by Dan Kesler, who was the head coach at Utah Tech for two seasons before being hired as the new associate head coach at NC State in June.

Utah Tech, located in St. George, only sponsors a women’s swimming & diving program.

During King’s two-year stint at BYU, the Cougar men’s team won back-to-back Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) titles (three straight overall), while the women’s team was third in both years.

King had a decade of coaching experience under his belt prior to being hired at Utah Tech (Dixie State at the time), his alma mater, in 2020.

Prior to Dixie State he served as the head coach for the Desert Hills, Pine View and Crimson Cliffs high school programs in St. George, with his teams winning five Utah 4A state titles while he was named USCA Coach of the Year three times. He also worked as a National Development Group Coach with the Southern Utah Swimming Association for more than four years, from late 2016 until July 2021.

King is a Utah Tech/Dixie State grad, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. He also coached at Dixie High School during the 2013-14 season.

The Utah Tech women’s team finished fourth at the 2023 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships, a significant improvement after placing seventh (out of eight teams) in 2022.