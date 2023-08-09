More Japanese Disarray As Nori Hirai Bows Out As Asian Games Coach

The Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) was dealt another blow this week as storied coach Norimasa Hirai has bowed out as leader of the Japanese squad for next month’s Asian Games.

Hirai has been at the helm of the national team for more than a decade and personally coached the likes of Kosuke Kitajima and Kosuke Hagino in the past. He also served as the Chairman of the JASF until his retirement from the role in 2021.

Yesterday we reported how, after lackluster results at the 2023 World Championships, several athletes took to social media to voice their discontent with the current state of affairs in the upper echelon of elite swimming within the nation.

Chihiro Igarashi and Shinri Shioura were among the athletes who conveyed opinions that the JASF is not putting athletes first, as well as is disregarding requests to participate in overseas racing ahead of Fukuoka.

As for Hirai, he reportedly was absent at a federation meeting immediately following the World Championships. Hirai reportedly does not agree with the JASF on how the Japanese squad can be repaired and strengthened moving forward. In response, the JASF says his absence was ‘problematic’. (Kobe)

The 2023 Asian Games, postponed from last year due to COVID-10 concerns, are scheduled to begin on September 23rd in Hangzhou, China. Japan topped the overall swimming medal table at the last edition in 2018.

However, China is coming off a red-hot World Championships where the nation placed 3rd in the medal table while Japan placed 17th. Big guns Qin Haiyang, Li Bingjie, and Zhang Yufei will do their best to deny Japan a repeat of Jakarta.

There is no word at this time as to who will replace Hirai on Japan’s Asian Games coaching staff.