Italy’s Alessia Cunegatti Heading to UNC Asheville for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Italian Alessia Cunegatti is heading to UNC Asheville this fall to begin her NCAA swimming career. Competing for Pondazione M. Bentegodi in Italy, Cunegatti is an IM specialist with solid freestyle and backstroke speed behind her as well.

“I chose UNC Asheville for the amazing and supportive team, the beautiful campus and for the well organized and determined coaching staff.”- Alessia Cunegatti

At Italy’s SC National Championships in 2022, Cunegatti was an ‘A’ finalist in both IM events. Cunegatti clocked a personal best of 2:16.47 to finish 7th in the women’s 200 IM. She also took 8th in the 400 IM, swimming her career best of 4:50.72.

Alessia Cunegatti Personal Bests:

200 IM SCM – 2:16.47

200 IM LCM – 2:22.07

400 IM SCM – 4:50.72

400 IM LCM – 5:03.79

200 Back SCM – 2:17.39

200 Back LCM – 2:19.45

100 Free SCM – 58.47

100 Free LCM – 59.54

200 Free SCM – 2:04.82

200 Free LCM – 2:05.68

Though Cunegatti hasn’t raced yards before, she comes to UNC Asheville with enough speed in the IMs that she should be an immediate scorer at CCSAs. At the 2023 CCSAs, it took a 2:03.16 to qualify for the ‘A’ final in the women’s 200 IM, while it took 2:05.28 to make the ‘B’ final. Given her meters personal bests in the event, Cunegatti should be right on that bubble for the ‘A’ final. It’s similar in the 400 IM, where it took a 4:26.16 for the ‘A’ final and 4:32.08 for the ‘B’. Cunegatti should be in contention for the ‘A’ final there as well.

UNC Asheville finished 5th out of 11 teams at the 2023 CCSA Championships. Cunegatti joins Jane Brierley, Olivia Ciancimino, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi, Anna Kate Halligan, Amelia Presley, Rose Sciaudone, Taylor Smith, Leigha Travis, Amelia Ward, and Miriam Wheatley in a large incoming freshmen class for UNC Asheville.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.