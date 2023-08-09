2023 New Zealand Short Course Championships: Gasson & Jeffcoat Near National Records

2023 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, August 8th – Saturday, August 12th

Hawkes Bay Regional Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 New Zealand Short Course Championships kicked off this week with two near misses in the national record department.

Andrew Jeffcoat began his campaign by winning the men’s 100m backstroke event, posting a time of 51.13. His effort fell only .11 outside of his own New Zealand standard set in 2020. Behind him was Club 37 teammate Zac Dell who produced a time of 51.49 as the only other athlete under the 52-second threshold. Cooper Morley rounded out the top 3 in 52.10.

The women’s back was also impressive, with Helena Gasson coming within striking distance of her own national record as well.

Gasson stopped the clock in 57.75, falling only .07 off of her NR effort of 57.68 produced last month. At these Championships, Gasson opened in 28.12 and closed in 29.63 to represent the sole competitor to log a time under the 59-second barrier.

Gasson also reaped gold in the 100m IM, with her time of 1:00.14 getting her to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of the next-closest swimmer.

Additional Winners