Summer Junior Nationals Finalist Nolan Patterson Heading to Gardner-Webb for Fall 2023

Nolan Patterson, a Gwinnett Aquatics and Brookwood High School product, is heading to Boiling Springs to join Gardner-Webb University in the fall of 2023. A sprint free and fly specialist, Patterson most recently competed at the Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he qualified for finals in the 50 free. Patterson swam in the ‘C’ final of the boys 50 free in Irvine, where he would finish 21st in a new personal best of 23.36 (LCM). He also swam the 100 free and 100 fly at Juniors, clocking new PBs of 52.12 and 56.16 respectively.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at Gardner Webb University! Thanks to my parents, all my coaches, and my teammates that have supported me along the way. Sko Dawgs!🐶” – Nolan Patterson

Patterson is a huge pickup for Gardner-Webb, as he’ll immediately make an impact in their sprint group. His 50 free personal best of 20.60 would have made him the 3rd-fastest swimmer on the team last year, while his 45.99 100 free would have made him 4th. That means that Patterson is not only bringing immediate individual value to Gardner-Webb, but a ton of relay value as well.

Personal Bests (Yards):

50 Free – 20.60

100 Free – 45.99

200 Free – 1:40.76

100 Fly – 49.99

Personal Bests (LCM):

50 Free – 23.36

100 Free – 52.12

100 Fly – 56.16

Patterson’s personal bests in yards would have put him in the ‘B’ final of both the men’s 50 free and 100 fly at the 2023 CCSA Championships. He also would have come in 17th in prelims of the 100 free, putting him right on the bubble of that ‘B’ final as well. While his PBs would put him in the ‘B’ finals based on last year’s results, Patterson’s times are very close to what it took to make the ‘A’. In the 50 free, it took a 20.52 to come in 8th in prelims, while it took a 45.17 to make the ‘A’ in the 100 free.

Gardner-Webb finished 4th out of 12 teams at the 2023 CCSA Championships. Patterson joins a fairly large incoming freshmen class for Gardner-Webb, which also includes Tyler Collins, Luke Weber, Dan Bennett, Sebastian Washington, Bergen Leach, Davis Adcock, Jacob Jensen, and Alex Cook.

